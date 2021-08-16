Putting fertilizer price increases in perspective

Editor’s note: The following was written by Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, and Krista Swanson with the University of Illinois Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University, for the farmdoc daily website Aug. 3.
Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically over the past year, with prices on major fertilizer products in Illinois increasing by over 50%.
Many commodity prices, including fertilizers, increased dramatically from mid-2006 until late 2008. Both fertilizer indices hit all-time highs in 2008: mixed fertilizer was 145.9 in October and nitrogen was 135.6 in September.
Rising demand in emerging markets and long-term supply concerns contributed to the record-setting commodity prices. Later in the year, the 2008 financial crisis disrupted all markets, leading to falling commodity prices, including fertilizers.
From 2008 highs, fertilizer indices fell and reached lows in late 2009; 70.1 index value for mixed fertilizers in November and 64.0 value for nitrogen in September. Then, indices rose again and spiked several times. For example, the nitrogen index increased and then declined in late 2011, mid-2012 and mid-2013. From 2013 through 2017, fertilizer prices generally decreased, reaching and maintaining low values through 2020.
Both indices increased in 2021. The mixed fertilizers’ index value was 65.1 in January, reaching 78.4 in June. The nitrogen index increased from 66.7 in January to 85.7 in June. The June values are much higher than year-earlier levels but are not at all-time highs. The last time these indices were at comparable levels was in December 2015.
Historical prices suggest that continued price increases through 2021 and 2022 are possible. Of course, declines could occur as well.
Similar trends exist in Illinois as compared to the U.S. The Agricultural Marketing Service last reported Illinois fertilizer prices on July 29, when prices were $746 per ton for anhydrous ammonia, $717 per ton for DAP, and $600 ton for potash. The prices were much higher than year-earlier levels on July 30, 2020:
- Anhydrous ammonia increased from $487 per ton in 2020 to $746 per ton in 2021, increasing $259 per ton, or a 53% increase. The last time the anhydrous ammonia price was above $746 per ton was in June 2014.
- DAP increased from $390 per ton to $717 per ton, an increase of $327 per ton, or 83%. The last time the DAP prices were above $717 per ton was in December 2008.
- Potash increased from $350 per ton in 2020 to $600 in 2021, increasing $250 per ton, or 71%. The last time the potash price was above $600 per ton was in November 2012.
Current higher fertilizer prices will translate into higher fertilizer costs for 2022 production of corn and soybeans. However, exact increases depend on farmer behavior and how fertilizer prices change from now through the 2022 fertilizer purchasing season.
Fertilizer costs shown in Table 1 are for grain farms enrolled in Illinois Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM) and are for high-productivity farms in central Illinois. From 2009 to 2020, fertilizer costs averaged $159 per acre for corn, ranging from a low of $131 per acre in 2018 to a high of $200 per acre in 2012. Soybean costs averaged $52 per acre, with a low of $42 per acre in 2010, 2018 and 2020, reaching a high of $68 per acre in 2012.
Three years, bolded in Table 1, provide more insights into 2022 costs, as these three years have relatively high fertilizer prices:
Fertilizer prices averaged the highest in 2009: $848 for anhydrous ammonia, $776 per ton for DAP, and $857 per ton for potash. In that year, fertilizer costs averaged $185 per acre for corn and $62 per acre for soybeans. In 2009, fertilizer prices declined from highs in fall throughout most of the fertilizer purchasing season. Anhydrous ammonia prices, for example, were at $1,161 per ton in October and below $800 per ton in February 2009 and after.
Similarly, DAP and potash prices declined during the purchasing season. The 2009 price declines suggest that 2022 fertilizer costs might be higher than for 2009 if fertilizer prices do not show a similar downward trend in 2021-22.
In 2012, fertilizer prices averaged $845 per ton for anhydrous ammonia, $668 per ton for DAP, and $628 per ton for potash. Fertilizer costs averaged the highest of the 2009-20 period: $200 per acre for corn and $68 per acre for soybeans. The year 2012 may be close to 2022. Note that the July 29, 2021, prices are close to the 2012 averages:
- Anhydrous ammonia: The $726 current price is below the $845 average for 2012.
- DAP: The $717 current price is above the $668 average for 2012.
- Potash: The $600 current price is below the $628 average for 2012.
In 2013, fertilizer prices were again relatively high: $875 per ton for anhydrous ammonia, $613 per ton for DAP, and $580 per ton for potash. Fertilizer costs averaged the second-highest for the 2009-20 period: $193 per ton for corn and $65 per ton for soybeans.
Overall, current fertilizer price levels point to above-average fertilizer costs for 2022. The 2022 corn and soybean budgets for high-productivity farmland currently have values at $193 per acre for corn and $63 per acre for soybeans, well above the 2009-20 averages and near the high end of costs for the 2009-20 period.
Fertilizer costs for 2022 likely will be well above average, with much of the overall cost level depending on farmer behavior.