Editor’s note: The following was written by Nathan Kleczewski, University of Illinois Extension field crop pathologist, for the university’s Illinois Field Crop Disease Hub website.
There are many seedling diseases that affect corn and soybeans. These diseases can reduce root development, nutrient and water uptake and plant growth, and, in severe cases, kill seedlings.
Some of the biggest issues are seedling diseases caused by different species of Pythium, especially early in the season when soils are wet and seedling emergence is slowed.
Mild to moderately infected seedlings often are stunted and grow more slowly than healthy seedlings in the same field. The mesocotyls of infected seedlings are often rotted instead of being healthy, firm and white in color.
Severely infected seedlings may die and damp off before or after emerging from the soil.
In some cases, the entire root system can be infected and appear yellow to brown. Often the outer tissues of the roots easily slough off and are water-soaked.
If roots are slid between your fingers or uprooted from soils, the outer cortex will slough off, leaving only the inner root tissues. This is called “rat-tailing” and much like the hair style, is not desirable.
Affected seedlings tend to occur in areas of the field that hold more water, such as low-lying areas, turn rows and other compacted areas of the field. Seedlings can survive mild to moderate Pythium infections if the root systems have developed adequately.
Different Pythium species can infect corn at different temperatures, with some favored by cool and some by warm temperatures. The key factor for Pythium is excessive water — when soil is saturated with water for an extended period of time, regardless of the temperature, you may see Pythium associated damping off in fields where the pathogen is present.
A final thing to keep in mind is that some Pythium are saprophytic, meaning that they live on dead or decaying material. Therefore, if you have seedlings that are dying from some other factor (anoxia, chemical damage, insect damage) you could still find Pythium on the plants. Many times, multiple factors are involved in seedling rots and damping off.
Seed treatments with oomycete-specific ingredients may provide some protection for 10 to 14 days after planting. Other control measures should be aimed at improving seedling emergence. In particular, avoid planting too early when soils are wet and cold, especially in no-till or conservation-tillage fields because heavy crop residues retain additional moisture.
Management of Pythium in general should focus on practices that promote germination and growth of your crop. Improving drainage in areas where water pools and avoiding compaction are important.
Planting seed into warm soils will further reduce the likelihood for severe Pythium-related seedling death. Ensure that planting depth is correctly set, and avoid planting deeper than recommended for optimal germination.
There are several active fungicide ingredients with efficacy on Pythium spp. However, the efficacy against specific species of Pythium may differ. Remember that seed treatments protect the germinating seedling and only have about a two- to three-week window for controlling diseases. They do not fumigate soils, nor will they product submerged seedlings from drowning.