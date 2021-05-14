Rain and snow make planting stop-and-start

AUGUSTA, Ill. — Planting has been stop and go in Western Illinois for Brady Holst since April 5.

For the past month there have been pauses in the action because of rain, sprinkles and even snow.

Holst who farms with his dad and his brother in Hancock County, got an early start with soybeans this year. For the past five years they have been planting soybeans first. The soybeans they planted in early April are up now and looking pretty good.

Some people in his area had to replant early beans, not because of the snow, but because of heavy rains, said Holst, who grows corn, soybeans and wheat

After a few stops and starts this season, Holst starting planting corn in earnest the last week in April.

“We finished corn on Monday,” he said the next day on May 4, another day when wet conditions kept them out of the field.

Holst, an Illinois Soybean Association director, had about half his soybeans planted by May 4.

“It’s been pretty wet,” he said. It was dry enough to run three or four days, and then another rain brought another break, he said.

However, there was one point this season when it was dry enough and they were glad for the light rain that followed planting.

