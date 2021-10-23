Rain, fungicide push corn to records in East Southeast district

ALTAMONT, Ill. — Will Norman and his uncle, Reggie Grandt, are awash in corn this fall.

Like many farmers in the East Southeast region, they are pulling down record or near-record yields.

“We’re tickled to death. We’re going to pull 225 to 230 (bushels per acre) average,” Norman said. “We had some well over that. We’ve seen corn over 250. We’ve been very fortunate.”

That is a bumper crop for Fayette County. He normally gets yields of 180 to 190 bushels per acre.

“We hit rains when we needed them,” he said. “We put fungicide on everything because we saw that we had the rain. The prices being better really helped pencil it out, for sure.”

They haven’t begun soybean harvest, largely because they raise seed beans and usually sow those varieties later in the planting season. Norman noted that one variety from South America was not planted until June 1.

“They look good,” Grandt said. “We took some off a research plot last week and they were in the mid-70s to 80 (bu./acre), and one numbered in the 90s. We’re going to have some water damage to beans. We have some real low ground where water doesn’t get off it fast.”

As with the corn, Grandt applied fungicide to the soybeans, along with insecticide.

They are about halfway through corn harvest.

They also grow wheat. The farm averaged about 70 bushels per acre this year, something that didn’t elicit the same joy.

“We had it on rolling ground with woods around it,” Norman said. “A lot of guys had better wheat than that.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.