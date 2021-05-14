Rain shower delay welcome for Northeast Illinois district

PEOTONE, Ill. — David Bettenhausen didn’t mind at all that rain was in the forecast that night as he was making good progress on corn planting April 27.

“We’ll be two-thirds done tonight,” he said.

Planters were working busily ahead of the rain throughout Will County in Northeast Illinois that day.

“Hopefully we get a shower. It’s dry enough,” Bettenhausen said as people worked at a quick pace.

Planting conditions are excellent he said, and he was pleased with the progress being made.

“You can’t plant it all in one day,” he said.

He works land near Peotone that his great-great grandfather settled in 1873. Bettenhausen’s grandson, Dakota Cowger, helped carry on the tradition as they loaded the planter together to keep things moving.

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.