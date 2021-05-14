 Skip to main content
Rain shower delay welcome for Northeast Illinois district
top story

David Bettenhausen corn planting

David Bettenhausen was all smiles on April 27 loading the corn planter as planting season was moving along nicely.

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

PEOTONE, Ill. — David Bettenhausen didn’t mind at all that rain was in the forecast that night as he was making good progress on corn planting April 27.

“We’ll be two-thirds done tonight,” he said.

Planters were working busily ahead of the rain throughout Will County in Northeast Illinois that day.

“Hopefully we get a shower. It’s dry enough,” Bettenhausen said as people worked at a quick pace.

Planting conditions are excellent he said, and he was pleased with the progress being made.

“You can’t plant it all in one day,” he said.

He works land near Peotone that his great-great grandfather settled in 1873. Bettenhausen’s grandson, Dakota Cowger, helped carry on the tradition as they loaded the planter together to keep things moving.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

