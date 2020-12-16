Research aims to clean ag drainage water

URBANA, Ill. — Dissolved nitrate in Midwestern agricultural drainage water is a major contributing factor in downstream water pollution, including feeding the algae that cause the so-called dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Saturated buffers and denitrifying bioreactors are low-cost, passive solutions, but they haven’t been widely adopted across the region.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has awarded $1.12 million to support University of Illinois-led research to clean agricultural drainage water through saturated buffers and denitrifying bioreactors.
“The overarching goal of this new project, and for all our university and private partners, is to make bioreactors and saturated buffers work better and also to increase their adoption across the Midwest,” Laura Christianson, project director on the grant and assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois, said in a news release.
Actually, it’s not entirely clear how widely the technologies have been adopted, Christianson says. That’s one of the aims of the project: to populate a database of the design and performance details of all bioreactors and saturated buffers across Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.
The project will also trial what Christianson calls “weird” modifications to the usual bioreactor and saturated buffer designs.
Bioreactors are large trenches full of wood chips, and saturated buffers are riparian areas, often planted with water-loving perennial grasses. In both cases, they’re situated between cultivated fields and drainage ditches.
Generally, tile drains empty into these zones, and bacteria on the wood chips or soil remove the nitrate as water flows through. But water can flow too fast for the bacteria to work, especially in the spring.
“We’re going to try a number of things to try to even out the flow, like pumping water from drainage ditches back into the bioreactor. We’re also going to try to pair a bioreactor and a saturated buffer together. Sometimes water bypasses the bioreactor, so we’re going to route that into a saturated buffer. With all these modifications, we’re just really trying to treat more water,” Christianson says.
The final goal of the project includes two types of novel monitoring systems. In the past, researchers had to travel to sites on a regular basis to take water samples. But the team will be installing high-tech equipment at some locations to be able to detect water quality remotely in real time.
They’re also going to test a low-tech approach, installing small discs into bioreactors or buffers that absorb nitrate. These record the amount of nitrate that passes through the system, but can stay put for long periods of time.
“We envision these as something farmers could use,” Christianson says. “For example, if these little discs could be available for maybe five bucks, farmers could put them out if they wanted to know how much nitrate was in their tile drainage over a given month or so. The technology is far from being able to do that with confidence right now, but eventually this could be a very practical technology for on-farm use.”
