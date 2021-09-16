Researchers help farmers close yield gap

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fred Below, a University of Illinois crop science professor, is looking for ways for farmers to narrow the gap between average yields and record-breaking yields.

It is a pretty big gap, he said, noting how much higher Randy Dowdy’s record-breaking yield of 190 bu./acre soybeans in Georgia is compared to the U.S. average of 53 bu./acre.

David Hula set the world record corn yield at 616 bu./acre in Virginia, compared to the U.S. average at 177 bu./acre. Neither Virginia nor Georgia are known as leading corn and soybean states, Below said.

“The gap presents you with an opportunity to increase your yields,” Below told farmers attending Agronomy Field Day in Champaign Aug. 19.

Tools to help narrow this gap include planting the best “racehorse hybrids” at high density and using other research-proven practices to reduce plant stress and help plants reach their full potential.

For soybeans, “planting early is the single best thing you can do to increase yields,” he said.

A lot of people are planting soybeans before corn now and using seed treatments, he said. Early leaf development is important for soybeans.

Eight years of research has shown that every day after April 23 when soybeans are planted, half a bushel per acre of yield is lost.

Below noted the record holders aim to reduce plant stress as much as possible. All the winners used both irrigation and biologicals, he said.

For corn, “despite the high seed costs, plant populations need to go up” to raise yields, he said. In the future, they will be planted in narrower rows than the common practice of 30-inch rows today, he said.