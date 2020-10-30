LEXINGTON, Ill. — Pennycress research and funding seems to be growing like a weed lately.
Pennycress, initially known as a weed, is being developed as a crop by a collaborative effort including several universities and businesses. It took center stage at the Illinois State University Research Farm in Lexington, Illinois, Oct. 12 when researchers updated the public and politicians about their progress.
John Sedbrook, genetic professor at Illinois State University, said it is a team effort to develop the crop with animal feed and fuel potential as well as being a profitable cover crop for farmers to include in a corn-soybean rotation.
A $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to Illinois State University and its partners will help them in the development of the cover crop for feed and fuel. Another $13 million grant from the Department of Energy and $14 million in private investment will go toward development, speakers said.
Illinois State University president Larry Dietz called it “the wonder weed.”
“Legislators are engaged,” said Sedbrook of the new crop, which is in the canola family.
They can see how important this is to agriculture and are willing to fund it, the professor said.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, Illinois, called the crop’s potential “phenomenal” comparing it to the ethanol industry when it was in its infancy.
State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, who said he was pretty skeptical at first, called the crop “a game changer.”
U.S. Rep Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said this research will benefit the entire country, not just Illinois.
About 2,000 acres of commercial CoverCress with be planted this spring, expanding to about 50,000 acres in 2022, said Cris Handel, vice president of strategy and operations for CoverCress Inc., a company commercializing a domesticated pennycress.
She said farmers are being sought to grow the new crop, including those with previous experience growing cover crops. Pennycress appeals to farmers because they can plant it during corn harvest and have no extra costs until it needs to be fertilized in the spring. Then, it can be harvested before soybeans are planted, she said.
Handel said research is being done now that will benefit the whole chain.
Also at the event, LC Yang, professor in the environmental health and agricultural departments at Illinois State University, explained his research into biomass digesting in crops including pennycress.
He and David Kopsell, ISU professor of horticulture, recently received a two-year, nearly $150,000 grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture to continue their work on anaerobic digestion of plant wastes in small-to medium-sized conventional and organic farming composting operations.
Yang said the research has required inventing new technology to make it work.
Steve Whittaker, director of energy and minerals at the Illinois State Geological Survey at the University of Illinois, also talked to politicians and the media about his research concerning geological carbon storage. He has been involved in such work with ADM in Decatur and will be working on a new project in Gibson City, Illinois.