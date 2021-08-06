Resources available to boost pollinators

Most farmers are well aware of the importance of pollinators. Not all know how to keep them around.

Eleanor Schumacher is on a mission to change that. The state coordinator for Project Wingspan spends much of her time educating the public about methods to increase habitat for bees and other insects that are vital to the propagation of many agricultural goods.

And habitat is key, Schumacher says. While the use of pesticides likely has an impact on insect populations, she doesn’t ascribe to the theory that neonicotinoids are a major culprit.

“They’re not good for them, but they’re not what’s really driving some of the species moving toward extinction,” Schumacher said. “It’s more driven by habitat loss, which is why planting prairies is a way to save bees.”

According to the USDA, $20 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products are pollinated by bees, butterflies, beetles, ants and flies. Some are endangered or at risk, including 28% of bumble bees, 19% of butterflies and 27% of mason bees.

“People who have the resources to put some pollinator habitat back into their farming systems really reap the rewards of enjoying nature,” Schumacher said, describing “a wonderland of different creatures” that work in an ecosystem.

Farmers aren’t alone in helping with the problem. Many home and garden retailers have also found a demand for creating environments conducive to drawing beneficial insects. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Mason State Tree Nursery is filling a need.