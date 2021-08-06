Resources available to boost pollinators

Most farmers are well aware of the importance of pollinators. Not all know how to keep them around.
Eleanor Schumacher is on a mission to change that. The state coordinator for Project Wingspan spends much of her time educating the public about methods to increase habitat for bees and other insects that are vital to the propagation of many agricultural goods.
And habitat is key, Schumacher says. While the use of pesticides likely has an impact on insect populations, she doesn’t ascribe to the theory that neonicotinoids are a major culprit.
“They’re not good for them, but they’re not what’s really driving some of the species moving toward extinction,” Schumacher said. “It’s more driven by habitat loss, which is why planting prairies is a way to save bees.”
According to the USDA, $20 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products are pollinated by bees, butterflies, beetles, ants and flies. Some are endangered or at risk, including 28% of bumble bees, 19% of butterflies and 27% of mason bees.
“People who have the resources to put some pollinator habitat back into their farming systems really reap the rewards of enjoying nature,” Schumacher said, describing “a wonderland of different creatures” that work in an ecosystem.
Farmers aren’t alone in helping with the problem. Many home and garden retailers have also found a demand for creating environments conducive to drawing beneficial insects. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Mason State Tree Nursery is filling a need.
“We sell pollinator packets for homeowners who want to put in a plot in their backyard,” said Gale Rampley, assistant manager. “There seems to be a push for pollinators.”
The packets include seeds of more than 30 species of plants along with three native grasses.
“It’s all native wildflowers,” Rampley said.
Farmers can play a role in reviving pollinators without sacrificing production. By utilizing marginal land, they can accomplish dual goals.
“Pollinators have to have a place to eat and a place to live. A lot of times farmers will have less-productive acres like on a field edge or place where water tends to run and they have a hard time holding the soil, or maybe eroded slope,” Schumacher said.
Instead of continuing to farm that land, they can install prairie strips, she said.
Planting cover crops can help draw pollinators as well as help with soil conservation and soil health. A field that includes species such as clover does both.
Increasing the number of hives is not the answer, according to Schumacher.
“A lot of people want to save bees by being a beekeeper,” she said. “Honeybees were an introduced species to the United States, and they’re not even the most effective pollinators; mason bees are. Getting a hive of bees really doesn’t do anything to save the bees.”
On the farm, establishing a pollinator paradise can carry more than agronomic benefits.
“There isn’t a reason not to go after a project like this, because it’s so rewarding,” Schumacher said. “There’s the pride of bringing the heritage of the land back with its beauty.”
Financial and practical help is available to farmers and landowners considering increasing pollinator habitat. They can learn about federal assistance at their local Farm Service Agency office, but assistance is not limited to government sources.
“Some people don’t want to work with the federal government,” Schumacher said. “There are seed awards from an organization like Pheasants Forever or the Pollinator Partnership or the Bee and Butterfly Fund.”