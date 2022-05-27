Retiring farmer keeps orchard in the family

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Tom Schwartz has decided to get out of the fruit business after 40 years. Fortunately, the business won’t retire with him.

The farm will now be run by his nephew, Adam Smith.

“You don’t talk to many people in the fruit business who have managed to pass it on to another,” Schwartz said.

He has adult children but only a daughter lives nearby, and she is not interested in farming. For Smith, the son of Schwartz’s sister, it will be nearly a seamless transition.

“I’ve always known that this was what I was supposed to be doing,” Smith said.

He has worked for his uncle on and off since he was a child but has spent most of his career in the oil business. When the opportunity came to take over the farm, he jumped at it. The time is ideal.

“I don’t think I could have done it until now,” Smith said. “It’s a matter of maturity, learning all the different levels of science, regulation, social interactions and foresight.”

Schwartz’s father, Matt, started with a strawberry patch in the 1950s and got into the apple business in 1960.

Tom Schwartz took over the Marion County, Illinois, farm in 1980 and has operated it since. He purchased the farm — which includes about 60 acres of fruit trees — in 2010 after the death of his mother, Pauline.

In the 1960s most commercial orchards in the region were heavily wholesale operations, with apples and peaches shipped by rail to Chicago and other junctions. As the advent of refrigerated trucks and containers opened up competition from Michigan, Washington and overseas, the markets changed, especially for apples. Many orchards reduced apple acreage in favor of peaches, which are often sold at the retail level, and moved to direct marketing.

“It used to be about 75% production and 25% marketing. Now it’s turned upside-down,” Schwartz said. “It was about all wholesale. Today everybody’s supposed to know their farmer. Now you’re stuck with 250 acres of apples — where are you going to sell them?”

He found a solution to that problem. He still grows more apples than peaches on his farm, finding success with a new market after he purchased and installed a press which he uses to make cider and apple juice. Today apple trees make up about 70% of the orchard, peach trees 20% and strawberry plants the remaining 10%.

Schwartz has confidence his nephew will do well.

“He’s been around me and the horticulture end of it since the ’90s,” he said. “He knows the production end of it. He doesn’t know the marketing end of it. He’ll learn.”

Indeed, Smith has some ideas for what is now his farm.

“It’s about presentation, basically,” he said. “Locally grown, home grown, wholesome. That’s what people want.”

The basics of the tree-fruit farm will likely remain. Other elements will be introduced.

“I don’t think there’s much to change in the fruit-growing part itself except maybe some new varieties,” Smith said. “Adding products is what we’re going to do. There is quite a bit of waste material that you can make into juice.”

That means not only continuing the successful cider business his uncle started, but working on products including hard cider, apple wine and freeze-dried strawberries. He also plans to explore manufacturing a line of apple cider vinegar, a complex product that has recently become popular as a drink due to its health benefits.

One thing that won’t change is the farm’s name, Schwartz Orchard.

“We’re definitely keeping it,” Smith said.

