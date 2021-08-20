Right planting dates, settings help harvest more bushels

PONTIAC, Ill. — When agronomist Jason Webster welcomed “extreme yield guys” from across the nation to the Precision Technology Institute Farm’s test plots here earlier in August, he was a little disappointed. One walked into the field and told Webster he didn’t expect the field would produce 400 bu./acre corn.
Some extreme high yielders are breaking corn records above 600 bu./acre, while the USDA is predicting average corn yields of about 174.6 this year.
Webster’s high-yielding corn trials will be somewhere between those two numbers — likely above 300 bu./acre if the rest of the season allows it, he told other guests during an Aug. 10 farm tour.
The high yield plots are among 125 crop trials Webster is overseeing this year on Precision Planting’s 400-acre research farm in Pontiac. The acreage has doubled in size from last year, and the team is planning to add a full GSI grain elevator system in the coming year.
This is the fourth year the farm has been in operation in Livingston County, showcasing research plots for the public.
From last year’s research, Webster said planting dates and planter set up, including downforce, were among the top limiting factors to high yields.
Still, his highly managed corn fields, including precision planter settings, starter fertilizers, fertigation and irrigation, yielded more than 368 bu./acre last year with a return on investment of $200 per acre.
“I’m not sure if we can beat that this year,” he said.
Even with the cost of inputs and higher management, these trials are still highly profitable, he said.
Lower populations
One of the farmers attending the Aug. 10 tour, Colton Parchert who farms in Lincoln County, Missouri, said he thinks he will try low-population soybeans next spring.
He plants his soybeans at a population of between 135,000 and 140,000 and is thinking of going down to 120,000 or 110,000 next year. The research done by Webster and others has shown that soybeans can be grown at lower populations without sacrificing much in yield and gaining profit.
Parchert said that in his part of east central Missouri many people are planting at populations of 150,000 and getting yields between 60 and 85 bu./acre.
Parchert said he will also take home an understanding of Liebig’s law, demonstrated in the field using a barrel. The law states that the achievable yield is dictated by the nutrient that is most limiting. Just as the lowest stay in a barrel dictates how much water it can hold, a deficiency of boron or magnesium for example, can be the limiting factor to a higher yield.
Webster said soil tests and tissue tests can be part of determining the limiting factor.
Standing at the edge of high-management soybeans towering more than 5 feet tall, he said they look a bit “leggy” but he expects a decent yield.
“They may be too tall, but I’ve never seen so many four-bean pods,” he said, holding a handful. Not too many years ago, four-bean pods were rare, he said.
In a field of soybeans planted at the low population of 37,000 seeds per acre, the bean plants were much shorter and had fewer four-bean pods, but they were branched out. One random plant he pulled out had 99 nodules and was heavily podded. So there is potential for profit here too.
He said he is curious to see what the yields of these two trials will be.
Bold trials
Some soybeans were planted March 22.
“We were bold,” Webster said.
They didn’t seem to be damaged by a Mother’s Day frost, he said.
“We did have some frost damage,” he said of the May weekend when the temperature dipped to 27 degrees for four hours. Frost damage was on the no-till and conservation tillage plots. Beans on the conventionally tilled soil fared better, he said.
Another technique Webster is using which seem to work well is strip tilling. He said it is important to get the strips created correctly in the fall. Adjustments can be made in the spring if needed.
As for boosting corn yield, using the right combination liquid fertilizer with Conceal injection knives is a real yield booster, he said. Using liquid fertilizer at planting can be a little more work, but it pays off
“And I don’t think you can screw it up,” he said.
Residue reckoning
Ryan Johnson, a product support specialist answering producers’ questions at the field day, said residue management and row cleaners were among the topics most frequently asked about. Especially among no-tillers and cover crop growers, there is an interest in the new Reveal row cleaner and its residue management system, he said.
Residue management at planting is a key to getting consistent emergence, good stands and higher yields, Webster said.
Likewise, using a cornstalk chopper and a corn stalk stomper at harvest helps Webster manage his residue.
The farm’s on-site retention pond, used in their irrigation, fertigation and tiling system has also boosted yield more than 75 bu./acre for corn and 22 bu./acre for soybeans, Webster said. The payback for the construction of the pond and system is expected to be about 10 years.