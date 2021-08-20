Right planting dates, settings help harvest more bushels

PONTIAC, Ill. — When agronomist Jason Webster welcomed “extreme yield guys” from across the nation to the Precision Technology Institute Farm’s test plots here earlier in August, he was a little disappointed. One walked into the field and told Webster he didn’t expect the field would produce 400 bu./acre corn.

Some extreme high yielders are breaking corn records above 600 bu./acre, while the USDA is predicting average corn yields of about 174.6 this year.

Webster’s high-yielding corn trials will be somewhere between those two numbers — likely above 300 bu./acre if the rest of the season allows it, he told other guests during an Aug. 10 farm tour.

The high yield plots are among 125 crop trials Webster is overseeing this year on Precision Planting’s 400-acre research farm in Pontiac. The acreage has doubled in size from last year, and the team is planning to add a full GSI grain elevator system in the coming year.

This is the fourth year the farm has been in operation in Livingston County, showcasing research plots for the public.

From last year’s research, Webster said planting dates and planter set up, including downforce, were among the top limiting factors to high yields.

Still, his highly managed corn fields, including precision planter settings, starter fertilizers, fertigation and irrigation, yielded more than 368 bu./acre last year with a return on investment of $200 per acre.

“I’m not sure if we can beat that this year,” he said.

Even with the cost of inputs and higher management, these trials are still highly profitable, he said.