James Schnable works on quantitative genetics and breeding corn, sorghum and other related crops. Using a combination of advanced genomics, phenomics and machine learning technologies, his team is identifying specific genes in crops that improve both the agronomic properties and food quality.

For almost a decade, Schnable has worked at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln and during this time he has founded three companies that work in bioinformatics, climate-resilient agriculture and precision agriculture.

IFT: Did you come from an agriculture and food background? How did this interest develop for you?

SCHNABLE: I’m a second-generation corn geneticist and was raised in Ames, Iowa. From the time I was old enough to walk, my father, who works at Iowa State University, would take me out to his sorghum research fields each summer. I got my first job pollinating and detasseling corn when I was 14 and would come home from college in the summers to work in the corn fields, first at Iowa State and later at Pioneer Hi-Bred.

After college I moved to California to get a PhD in computational biology. This degree would help me use big datasets to understand questions about how the expression of different genes in plant genomes are controlled. The research was a lot of fun, but it was also entirely in silico work, and I would typically spend my whole day sitting at a computer writing code. When I was offered this faculty position at UNL it gave me the chance to connect the computational and data science skills I’d developed in my career up to that point back to growing corn in the field.

IFT: What are the major goals of your work?

SCHNABLE: As a professor at UNL my research focuses on developing better ways to measure crop plants (specifically corn and sorghum) and greater ways to predict how new crop varieties will perform in different environments or under sets of management decisions. The discoveries we make and the tools we develop can help plant breeders evolve new crop varieties faster, more efficiently, and can also help farmers make management decisions that better maximize profit per acre.

Each year my research group grows corn yield plots across the state of Nebraska to help train data models to predict which genetics will perform best in which environments. ... One example of a technology we are testing right now is using high resolution satellite images to track how individual field trials perform throughout a growing season.

In addition, with the companies I’ve founded and launched, I’m trying to help farmers produce more grain with fewer inputs. This might mean adopting new crop varieties that can produce a lot more grain, while using less water. It could also mean helping farmers identify the 20% to 30% of corn fields each year where it could show an increase in yield performance from adding fertilizer, in turn it could help the farmer save money at harvest time.

IFT: What is the best advice, career or life advice, you’ve ever received?

SCHNABLE: My best advice would be to not be afraid to quit projects that aren’t working.

I have a stubborn streak, as I think a lot of us working in agriculture do, but in any career, there will always be more opportunities than one person will have time to pursue. We typically won’t know which projects will have the biggest impacts on the world and which ones will lead to us getting bogged down without making real progress in advance. So, in general, getting better at knowing when to quit is one of the biggest changes each of us can make to accomplish more in the fixed number of hours we have every day.

IFT: What do you see as the top food and agriculture issues today?

SCHNABLE: I think the top food and agriculture issue today is that farmers increasingly either don’t have access to critical inputs like irrigation water or nitrogen fertilizer, or only have access at cost prohibitive prices. For example, we’re just coming off a four-year period where the price of fertilizer per pound of N increased nearly four times. Also, if we look at western Kansas, we see irrigation wells running dry, while in eastern Colorado many water rights that previously went to irrigate crops are being bought up to meet the water demands of growing cities.

IFT: What’s on the horizon? What do you see in the future for both your work and for food agriculture?

SCHNABLE: I think in the agricultural space we’re going to face big challenges because it takes 7-10 years to develop and commercially release a new crop variety. Developing a new crop variety depends on data from yield trials in the target environment and the weather patterns are getting less predictable and consistent from year to year. Combine this with the rising prices and reduced access to key inputs like nitrogen and fertilizer we are already seeing, and a farmer’s field today becomes a less and less representative model of that same farmer’s field in 2030. This means the crops being developed today or using data on crop yield trials conducted this year are less likely to produce varieties that perform the same way in the fields of farmers in 2030 or 2035.

IFT: What is the achievement you are the most proud of?

SCHNABLE: Nine years ago, I helped found a company to breed new varieties of proso millet, a crop that can be used for all the same things as corn, but it only uses half as much water per bushel of grain produced. At the time we started the company, proso millet was grown on only about 500,000 acres and most farmers were growing a single variety developed almost 30 years ago. In 2021, the company I helped found released its first new varieties to customers. Our customers saw yield increases of 10-40% when they’ve used our proso millet in relative comparison strips compared to the old variety they’d been using for other years.