Seeing crops through a hot, dry month

Editor’s note: The following was written by Emerson Nafziger, professor emeritus in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois, for the university’s crop management Bulletin June 17.
Low rainfall and high temperatures during the time crops are getting established do not typically lower yield potential on their own.
In fact, above-normal rainfall often results in poor stands, drowning of the crop in low spots, seedling diseases, restrictions on roots due to low soil oxygen, movement of mobile nutrients (nitrogen, primarily) to below the rooting zone, and N loss from denitrification in saturated soils. We have avoided all of these so far in 2022.
Also, dry weather brings plentiful sunlight, and warm temperatures speed up crop development.
An extended period of low rainfall and high temperatures after crop establishment brings some negatives as well: difficulty in activating herbicides; limitations on plant growth in soils, including compacted areas, where roots can’t reach enough water; better survival of soil insect pests such as corn rootworm; and stress on humans as we see crops begin to show symptoms of water limitations.
The above suggests that there should be a point in time when the effects of low rainfall and high temperatures turn from positive to negative as these conditions continue. That point has not yet been reached in Illinois, except perhaps in soils that do not supply as much water, and in places where symptoms of dryness have been appearing daily for most of June.
But most corn and soybeans have not yet begun to lose yield potential. How long it will take before yield potential begins to diminish as dry conditions continue is not very predictable, but we may be able to get some clues from the crops in coming weeks if this weather pattern persists.
High temperatures during stalk elongation usually mean taller stalks (this is common with late-planted corn) but dry soils can counteract this. A more severe lack of water might restrict leaf size and canopy completeness.
It is not easy to predict how dry weather and increasingly dry soils will affect the corn crop, but the effects on plant growth over the coming weeks can help us to understand how yield might be affected. Compared to the drought year of 2012, soil water levels were much higher at the time the crop was planted this year, and this will provide some buffer against dry weather.
The critical period that begins at about V15 is only some 300-400 GDD away depending on when the crop was planted, so will be approaching or here by the end of June. How well the crop has maintained growth by then will tell us a lot about yield prospects.
With diseases less likely to appear early if it stays dry, we might consider revisiting the idea of routine use of fungicide on the corn crop this year. Foliar fungicides are promoted as a means to improve yield prospects even in the absence of disease. That can happen — some fungicides lower crop respiration rates modestly (and temporarily) — but that would be more likely to improve yield in a crop that is not under severe stress.
The largest effect of stress on corn yield is lower kernel numbers set; if low kernel numbers result from stress that begins before pollination, attempts to reverse this may not be successful.
We expect current conditions also to affect nutrient availability and management. Dry soils that limit root growth may lead to potassium deficiency symptoms, even when soil test K levels are adequate. This has been rare in Illinois in recent years, but could appear in the next week or two, especially in no-till fields in which roots are somewhat restricted. Rainfall usually brings a quick end to such symptoms, although there can be some loss of lower leaf area if it persists long enough.
Below-normal rainfall helps a great deal to keep N in the soil, and above-normal soil temperatures have helped speed up the mineralization process, which adds to the soil N supply. This year should be one in which normal N rates (MRTN rates, or 170 to 190 lbs. N/acre from all sources) should be all that the crop needs.
Ongoing or increasing daily water stress and high temperatures can diminish leaf chlorophyll levels and make the crop seem N-deficient, but that is a physiological effect, not the result of low soil N levels. We would not expect high N rates or adding more N to change this.
Most of the corn crop has all of its N applied by now, but if a final application is still planned, there are a few things to consider, beyond the fact that if normal (that is, enough) N has already been applied, there is almost no chance that more is needed.
If a last N application is still needed, keep in mind that UAN or urea placed on the soil surface is unlikely to reach the roots as long as the soil stays dry. As urea-based materials stay on the soil surface and it remains dry and warm, rates of volatilization (loss of ammonia from urea) can be high.
Urease inhibitor with surface-dribbled UAN or broadcast urea can slow this loss, but it might be more effective to inject UAN instead. That would move the N closer to the roots for uptake, and would also protect against volatilization, eliminating the need for urease inhibitor.
There is no reason to try to delay the release of any N that’s applied now: With only a few weeks of rapid N uptake left, N needs to get into the plant as soon as possible.