Small weather breaks bring bean planting in Northeast

Dave Kestel in the shed with his planter

Like many farmers, Dave Kestel was in the shed with his planter at the end of April and early May as the cool temperatures and rain persisted in Northeast Illinois. 

 Photo by Phyllis Coulter

MANHATTAN, Ill. — Dave Kestel was one of the lucky farmers who got some soybeans planted in Northeast Illinois in April, before more rains and cool temperatures dominated the end of the month and the first few days May.

“This is the third year I’ve planted some soybeans before corn,” he said.

The switch has served him well with good yields.

Kestel planted his first 30 acres of soybeans at the end of April and waited for the weather to allow him and his farming partner, daughter Frankie Kestel- Forsythe, to get more planting done on their farm near Manhattan in Will County.

Kestel started working the soybean ground April 28 and was ready to seed April 29, but the forecast was questionable.

“I called my agronomist,” he said, wanting a second option on whether it would be a good move with continued rain and cooler temperatures ahead. Together, they decided the best move was to plant.

“Usually, I stop planting by 4 p.m. This time I started at 4 p.m. I’m so glad I did,” he said May 2 as rainy cool days returned.

Warmer, drier winds blew in May 7, opening a new planting window. On May 11, Kestel started planting a soybean plot.

“Usually we start planting corn on April 24 and here it is May 11 and I don’t have a kernel of corn in the ground,” he said.

Kestel was hoping that would change before evening.

In April, he also planted some sweet corn. He usually plants a few rows at a time, spacing out planting dates so the season will last longer. Last year he sold sweet corn from July 4 to Labor Day. He said it is very popular with his customers and he sells out quickly — as soon as he posts it is available on social media.

Phyllis Coulter is Northern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

