This is the first time since he started working with the University of Illinois corn hybrid trials in 1994 that senior research specialist Darin Joos has seen results of a corn hybrid test trial thrown out because of hail damage.
But the July 1 hail storm which ravaged some Urbana- area fields in east central Illinois changed that.
Another weather event — 5 inches of rain overnight near Dwight in Livingston County — also forced researchers to throw out the results of that site.
“There was nothing to harvest there,” Joos said
But other than a few of these specific weather challenges, the 200 hybrids provided by 20 companies generally performed well in 2020 — and better than average in some parts of southern Illinois.
“Those guys got pretty excited down there,” Joos said. “They were getting the results in southern Illinois that one might expect to see in central Illinois.”
Hybrids in Belleville in St. Clair County averaged 245 bu./acre, which was also common in parts of central Illinois this year, he said.
As for diseases, corn tar spot wasn’t much of a problem, likely because of the early harvest. It is usually more pronounced when harvest runs late, said Joos, who leads the corn and soybean variety trials and helps with other crops.
The disease caused significant losses for many producers in 2018, which had persistently wet weather in the growing season, said fellow University of
Illinois-Urbana-Champaign crop scientist Nathan Kleczewski.
But he cautions growers that even when they see tar spot in a field, it may not be a yield robber.
This season when some fields harvested less than half the expected yields, farmers also found black stroma from the tar spot pathogen.
“Just because the disease was present does not mean it limited yield, particularly if it developed late in the season as it did in most parts of Illinois in 2020,” Kleczewski said.
“I almost feel bad for how much tar spot was blamed for issues in 2020 where it simply showed up at the end of the season,” Kleczewski said in a Nov. 11 farmdoc daily report.
He encourages farmers to scout fields at least every other week from V4-V5 stage to best discover what issues may affect yield.
While harvest for many farmers finished earlier this year, Joos said his dragged out a little longer because he was alone in the task. He said the university is in the process of hiring another researcher, and he is looking forward to more help arriving.
Corn test results are available here and at vt.cropsci.illinois.edu/.
This year also marked the first year the university has run hemp variety trails. It was a small project involving a handful of fiber and seed varieties tested for a couple of companies. Joos said companies in Colorado and France are interested in producing germplasma for market development.
It will still take more technology to make hemp a viable crop in the Midwest, and a market must be developed, he said.
If a hemp market is eventually developed, Joos said, he thinks hemp would fit with the crops grown here.