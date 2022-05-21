Southern Illinois farmers work around wet spots

JOHNSONVILLE, Ill. — It’s about time.

“It’s almost dry enough,” said Daniel Lewis on May 10, as he worked on a piece of equipment in a Wayne County field. Lewis was helping his father, Lee, get some anhydrous in the field in anticipation of planting later that day.

“We have a couple of machines out,” he said two days later, when they were finally able to start planting. “We started planting today. It’s been a slow start.”

“It’s pretty spongy,” Lee said. “We’re not really ready, but we’re going to do it anyway.”

They grow about an even split of corn and soybeans in Southeast Illinois. A repeat of 2021 would be welcome.

“Last year the crops were exceptional,” Daniel said. “They were way better than normal. We were done in May with the corn.”

The forecast was for a return of rain over the May 14 weekend, so they were burning the midnight oil planting around the wet spots.

“We’ll be working into the night,” Lee said.

He is philosophical about the vagaries of weather in the spring.

“This is southern Illinois,” he said.

The region’s average temperature for the week ending May 8 was 59 degrees, 2.4 degrees below normal. Average precipitation was 1.25 inches, 0.16 inches above normal.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.