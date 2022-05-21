Southwest farmers face weed pressure

ROYALTON, Ill. — The 2022 planting calendar looks very different to John Chamness than the one last year.

Chamness, who was working with his uncle Jim in Williamson County in Southwest Illinois, wasn’t even able to get in the fields until well into spring. In years past he may have had most of his crop planted.

“We got started working ground on May 9,” he said. “We got some fertilizer down. It was still a little wet, but we waited as long as we could.”

The region underwent rain event after rain event, and cool, overcast days well into May. Breaks in the downpours weren’t enough to make the ground workable.

“We would get within two days of at least a break, then we’d get another six-tenths of inch,” he said. “And with the cool temperatures, it might as well have been 6 inches of rain because nothing could dry.”

Among other things, the wet spring brought with it a good crop of weeds.

“Weed pressure is taking over this year, and not just on our farm,” Chamness said. “A lot of guys are using early tillage or burndowns they hadn’t planned on. That 70-degree spell a while back got everything going. They’re more dense than you’d like to see going into planting.

“... Usually we do one pass usually before fertilizer. But with some ground we’re doing two passes, then a fertilizer application and a third pass to incorporate. With input prices where they are, you don’t want to be doing that.”

Chamness is hoping that yields will approach those of last year, despite the late planting.

“The beans and corn were unbelievable,” he said. “We were along with our neighbors. There were a lot of farm records set in 2021.”

One bright spot so far this year is the wheat crop.

“Wheat looks great in this area,” he said. “If you ask any farmer with wheat in our area, they’ll tell you it looks phenomenal. It looked rough at times, but in 10 days our wheat made a marked transformation. It looks really good.”

