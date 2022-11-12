Soybean checkoff board acts as legislative body

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs. For the initial installment we take a look at the United Soybean Board.

In many ways, the United Soybean Board functions like the U.S. Congress.

The panel that determines how checkoff funds are spent is large and diverse. Its 78 farmer-members work like a legislative body, divided into committees and subcommittees.

Missouri farmer Meagan Kaiser, who is vice chair of the Executive Committee, is fascinated by the work behind the scenes.

“It’s an interesting process because as a soybean farmer in Missouri I have very different opportunities and challenges as a farmer in North Dakota or Mississippi,” she said. “There is a diversity of perspectives and states. It really is a neat process.”

She said the analogy to Congress is apt.

“In some ways it is a soy congress,” she said. “It’s a big board, and we have a lot to discuss. It’s a lot of fun for farmers to be on this board, because we get to think about what’s happening outside my farm gate. We get a lot of market intelligence about where the ball is moving.”

A lot is at stake. Each year the board must decide where to allocate more than $100 million. The current fiscal year budget is $123 million, half of the total collected from soybean farmers across the United States. The other half goes to state and regional checkoff boards.

Seats on the national board are awarded per state based on production. The states with the largest soybean production — including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri — get a maximum of four seats each. Some states that are minor producers are combined with other states.

Since receipts vary annually due to grain prices and production totals, the board must anticipate estimated checkoff funds in putting together a budget, much like the U.S. Congress.

“We use a lot of estimations of what we think it will be,” Kaiser said. “We’re pretty conservative on our collection estimates. We use a lot of economic indicators to set the budget for the coming year.”

The USB sets a strategic plan every five years. The overall vision is based on three priority areas — infrastructure and connectivity; health and nutrition; and innovation and technology. Related issues of research, education and promotion run through each of the three areas.

The USDA oversees the board. It is prohibited from advocating policy. The line between promotion and advocacy can sometimes be gray. An example is a reporter’s question about promoting more domestic aquaculture. Kaiser and other officers avoid getting into such areas. Organizations such as the American Soybean Association do the political heavy lifting.

“It sometimes comes up in media interviews,” Kaiser said. “We can always provide information and technical research. It’s more like when we’re asked if something should be done a certain way. We’re not allowed to go into that kind of thing.”

The process of setting goals begins this time of year. The board — with headquarters in St. Louis — meets in December and again in February. Officers consider proposals through work groups comprised of six subcommittees.

“We look at who has an idea that they think might be beneficial to soybean growers,” Kaiser said. “We want to make sure that it’s a meaningful question that U.S. soybean farmers need to know the answer to and no one else is doing.”

While prohibited from advocating public policy, the USB is active in promoting exports, working with groups such as the U.S. Soybean Export Council and the World Initiative for Soy and Human Health. Kaiser believes increasing use of soybeans globally benefits everyone.

“I was at a conference and there was talk about how we don’t want to push our grain on other countries. But WISSH and others are delivering technical expertise and education for raceway aquaculture in Cambodia,” she said.

“Those folks are learning to feed themselves, but they’re not necessarily able to grow soy in as efficient a manner as we are. We’re not just flooding grain on them, but we’re helping them to learn ways they can utilize U.S. soy while improving food systems in their own country.”

The USB welcomes partnerships that benefit all farmers. An example is an investment of $2 million for research on the environmental impact of dredging the lower Mississippi River. The money was leveraged with $200 million by the federal government and the state of Louisiana.

“That is added value to U.S. soybean farmers who are also corn growers,” Kaiser said. “A lot of our goods go down that river. We were able to engage on a totally different level and got attention from higher-ups in Congress when they heard soybean farmers care about this so much, they were willing to put their own research money there. You cannot do this as an individual farmer.”

The USB has also joined with corn and pork checkoffs on projects.

“I grow soybeans and a lot of people have hogs or cattle,” Kaiser said. “We rely on one another.”

Checking on checkoffs

Commodity: Soybeans

Year of inception: 1991

Checkoff rate: One-half of 1% of soybean receipts

Budget: Budgets vary according to grain price and production. The fiscal year 2023 budget for USB is $123 million.

Disbursement: Half goes to the national board; half goes to individual state checkoffs

Seats on board: 78

Representation: Directors are selected state-by-state by the U.S. Secretary Of Agriculture based on soybean production. States producing the most bushels have four directors on the Executive Committee. States with the lowest production have one. Some states with smaller production are grouped together into a region. Directors serve three-year terms.

Headquarters: St. Louis