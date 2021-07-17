Soybean leader keeps his feet on the ground and in the air

As chairman of the Illinois Soybean Association, Doug Schroeder is on the road anywhere from two to three months a year. Exactly how many depends on how much time he wants to put into the position.

“Pre-COVID, I would say the chairman is gone 60 to 90 days,” he said. “Part of it is how much you want to raise your hand.”

Schroeder has been raising his hand for many years. The Champaign County corn and soybean farmer has been on the ISA board since 2013.

“Some (directors) are very energetic and want to do things,” he said. “Quite frankly, I look at whether I really need to be there. Is there someone else? I have a life.”

Indeed, Schroeder serves as a district director and member of ISA’s marketing committee in addition to his top job. Otherwise, he keeps busy with his farm near Mahomet, Illinois, and with his wife, Stacy, and three children. He is active with the Cunningham Children’s Home, the United Methodist Church, the Mahomet Area Youth Club, the Lions Club and McLean County Farm Bureau.

As head of the organization representing the nation’s largest soybean-growing state, Schroeder represents the interests of 43,000 farmers. Those include everything from politics to research. But the main focus is on international markets.

“Sixty percent of grain in Illinois goes for export, so it’s important for us to talk to buyers,” he said. “It’s face-to-face, personal interaction. We look at what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong. It’s boots on the ground. What’s the next China? Is it India? There are going to be more people in India than China soon.”