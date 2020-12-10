Soybean yields within five-year average range

In general, soybean yields in Illinois were on par with the five-year average.

Darin Joos, University of Illinois principal research specialist and head of its variety trials, said that this year about 250 varieties of soybeans from 24 companies were tested. As many as 400 soybean varieties were tested during the years before seed companies consolidated.

There has been a slow decline in total numbers with fewer companies, but each company still tests about the same number of varieties, Joos said.

This year, a couple of the 13 trial sites in five regions across the state were removed from the final results because soybean stands weren’t good enough. Results aren’t shown for the Dwight site in Livingston County, near north central Illinois, which had low yields due to a wet start, he said.

In Region 1, northern Illinois sites in Erie, Mt. Morris and Dekalb, averaged 72 bu./acre.

In Region 2, north central region sites in Monmouth, Goodfield and Dwight, averaged 73.

Region 3’s central Illinois sites, in Perry, New Berlin and Urbana, averaged 80.bu/acre with Berlin’s site the best with an average yield of 91 bu./acre, Joos said.

Region 4, in southern Illinois, with sites in Belleville and St. Peter, brought in average yields of 73 bu./acre. The St. Peter fields were planted later, and plants were shorter and had lower yields.

Region 5, in the deep south, with sites in Elkville and Harrisburg, brought in average yields of 74 bu./acre. At the Harrisburg site, the beans were planted earlier, were taller and yielded better than expected for that area at 85 bu./acre, Joos said.