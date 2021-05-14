 Skip to main content
Soybeans survive late snow in West Southwest Illinois
Nicholas Schluckebier plants corn in a field near Hillsboro, in Montgomery County, on April 27. All his corn is now in the ground, though he was not finished with soybeans as of the first full weekend of May.

 Photo by Nat Williams

HILLSBORO, Ill. — So far, so good for Nicholas Schluckebier.

He’s finished planting corn and got a good portion of soybeans in the ground prior to some heavy rains in early May.

“We finished up corn and since then we planted another 450 acres of beans,” said Schluckebier, who farms about 3,200 acres in Montgomery County. “We’ve got about 1,000 acres of beans to do yet.”

Like many farmers in the West Southwest part of Illinois, he has dodged some big rains.

“Two mornings ago it dumped an inch of rain here in about five minutes, it seemed like,” he said on May 6. “It’s pretty wet now.”

With soybean planting complete, he’s assessing his stand. He began planting the day after Easter, and he’s happy with what he’s seeing.

“The beans I had planted after Easter got snowed on once, but they look pretty nice,” he said. “You can see them real easy. So far, so good.”

Schluckebier got the season off to a more typical start this year.

“It’s a lot closer to normal, compared to the last two years,” he said. “Last year we had to replant half the corn, and we didn’t get the beans in until June.”

He engages in some conservation practices, including no-tilling a portion of his soybeans. He also plants cereal rye as a cover crop. Schluckebier often grows winter wheat but didn’t plant any last fall.

Nat Williams is Southern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

