Speed only one benefit modern planters offer

Planter technology has improved dramatically over the years, and the cost of new machines has increased substantially. But many believe farmers save in the long run.
“They want to increase that productivity, slide more acres into that optimized planting window,” said David Brennan, planter marketing manager at Case IH. “You get basically a free yield bump by doing that. You don’t get caught with the rain or whatever and have two weeks where you’re sitting on the sideline.”
Indeed, the trend toward more and more acreage has made high-speed planting a coveted trait. But there are other factors that make modern planters valuable.
“There are a lot of things we’re trying to accomplish with one single pass of the implement,” said Hans Stutzman of Precision Planting. “We want proper planting depth. You want to get it in the ground at 2 inches, or whatever we need that year. Also important is density of seeds per acre, and then closing the trench as if it had never been there. It’s a miracle in the ground.”
Planters come in a variety of sizes and types, but one thing they have in common is that they’re not cheap. A new planter can set a farmer back more than a quarter-million dollars. Depending on the size and type of operation, that may be a bargain.
“There’s a fair amount of cost. The higher the option set, the more the cost,” Brennan said. “But what am I getting out of it? Maybe I’ll pick up a couple miles an hour or improve my in-row seed spacing.”
Automated seed-placement control systems such as the Delta Force feature in the Case IH lineup can provide a combination of accuracy and convenience. They make on-the-fly adjustments while allowing the farmer to tend to other tasks.
“Automation is for sure what growers are looking for and want to talk about,” Brennan said. “If I put a bathroom scale under every gauge wheel and told it to read 150 pounds, it’s always going to read 150 pounds. That may mean that it’s listing on that row unit or it may mean it’s pushing down, depending on the resistance of the disk openers penetrating the soil to whatever depth you set it at. That automated piece is an extremely high take rate for us because it’s simple.
“An air down-force solution is still good — it tells you how much gauge force it has on it. But if I start to lose that contact, the operator has to make that adjustment and may not notice that ground contact is starting to degrade and have to make that adjustment from field to field.”
Modern planters are designed to provide farmers with constant information while going across a field.
“There are control systems on them to improve that ride for the row unit so we’re able to see that in the cab with quality measurement and ground contact measurement,” Brennan said. “Just the feedback that’s coming to an operator in the cab is absolutely incredible from where we were even a short time ago.”
Stutzman said setting the bar at the correct height and balance is important. That is especially true on highly erodible land and in no-till farming.
“You want parallel arms on the row unit running level all the time,” he said. “If it’s not changing amount of force, you’ll have a different amount of force at bottom. If the bar height is set too high, there will be a problem with running over terraces. If rolling ground, getting your bar set to the middle part is pretty important.”
Most agronomists agree that planters cannot perform properly without seedbed preparation.
“You need consistent seeding depth,” said Steve Lindshield of Great Plains. “Getting good seed-to-soil contact is vital. That means having good seedbed prep ahead of time. If you have a high-speed planter you need a high-speed seedbed.”
Different management residue strategies require different planters and planter adjustments.
“If a customer is putting down a pre-emerge they don’t want to move a lot of that soil. They just want to move the root balls of residue out of the way so that pre-emerge can do its job,” Brennan said. “Maybe a tine-style residue manager rather than a sharp-tooth no-till style that’s probably going to move a little more soil.
“The control system is key to that, especially on rolling ground so we don’t have scalping of soil surface as we crest over that peak of a hill. It’s different from fence row to fence row and township to township how the customer wants to set up that planter.”