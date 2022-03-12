Speed only one benefit modern planters offer

Planter technology has improved dramatically over the years, and the cost of new machines has increased substantially. But many believe farmers save in the long run.

“They want to increase that productivity, slide more acres into that optimized planting window,” said David Brennan, planter marketing manager at Case IH. “You get basically a free yield bump by doing that. You don’t get caught with the rain or whatever and have two weeks where you’re sitting on the sideline.”

Indeed, the trend toward more and more acreage has made high-speed planting a coveted trait. But there are other factors that make modern planters valuable.

“There are a lot of things we’re trying to accomplish with one single pass of the implement,” said Hans Stutzman of Precision Planting. “We want proper planting depth. You want to get it in the ground at 2 inches, or whatever we need that year. Also important is density of seeds per acre, and then closing the trench as if it had never been there. It’s a miracle in the ground.”

Planters come in a variety of sizes and types, but one thing they have in common is that they’re not cheap. A new planter can set a farmer back more than a quarter-million dollars. Depending on the size and type of operation, that may be a bargain.

“There’s a fair amount of cost. The higher the option set, the more the cost,” Brennan said. “But what am I getting out of it? Maybe I’ll pick up a couple miles an hour or improve my in-row seed spacing.”