States pay farmers to grow cover crops

Proponents of cover crops say there are many ways the practice pays off. For some, payment comes in the form of a rebate.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is in the third year of a program in which it pays farmers to plant cover crops, even if they’ve done it for years. Those who qualify and are chosen receive a crop insurance rebate of $5 per acre for cash crops that follow the cover.
IDOA’s Brian Rennecker said the incentive helps the state meets its nutrient loss reduction goals.
“We’re trying to get more acres on the ground along with giving those longtime cover crop people a thanks for spending such a long time without receiving any carrots,” he said.
The program was born from a bill sponsored by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and former Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill. It comes directly from the state budget.
In the first year, the department handed out a total of $300,000, $250,000 of which covered 50,000 acres. For the current season, the state has $600,000 available, with $500,000 dedicated for reimbursements. That equals 100,000 acres.
“We’ve doubled it this year,” Rennecker said.
There are requirements. Recipients must follow the cover with an insured cash crop — usually corn or soybeans. And they must not be covered by similar state or federal programs such as the Conservation Stewardship Program. That is considered “double dipping.”
The sign-up for the 2020-21 period opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 15. Judging from response to the first two years, those interested may want to apply as soon as possible.
“In the inaugural year we had a total request of 131,000 acres. It took us 10 days to fill the 50,000-acre request,” Rennecker said. “In year two it took 12 hours for a total request of 183,000 acres.”
Signup — done online — is on a first-come, first-served system. Applicants are required to have their cover crop certified by the Farm Service Agency. Producers may enroll in the program for multiple years.
Travis Stremsterfer, a cattle producer west of Springfield, in Sangamon County, has enrolled in the program its first two years. He plants turnips, radishes and triticale and grazes it in early spring, keeping his cows off pasture during that time.
“It’s good food,” he said.
While he appreciates the program, Stremsterfer isn’t sure if he’ll continue it.
“It’s a lot of paperwork,” he said.
The reasons for the incentive are numerous, according to Rennecker.
“Cover crops have a multitude of environmental benefits, from keeping the soil anchored to scavenging nitrogen to better water quality and better water retention,” he said.
While the program has encouraged some farmers to begin a system of planting cover crops, veterans of the practice are not excluded.
“We encourage producers to apply for this year after year as long as we have funds,” Rennecker said.
Similar efforts are found in other states. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has entered into an agreement with the USDA-Risk Management Agency to provide an additional crop insurance premium reduction for cover crop acres from producers who enroll through this program. This premium reduction is only eligible for acres in cover crops not receiving cost-share or incentives from state and/or federal programs.
Sign up begins this month. IDALS will take applications for this program (through the online application process), verify cover crop acres, and provide a list of eligible applicants to RMA for the premium reduction.
Specific program rules, FAQs, and additional information on this demonstration program can be found at cleanwateriowa.org/covercropdemo.
In Illinois, the department hasn’t received criticism for paying farmers to do what they’ve already been doing.
“There has been no pushback,” Rennecker said. “Actually, we’ve had the exact opposite, with representatives and senators pushing for more funds in the coming year.”