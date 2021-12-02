States pay farmers to grow cover crops

Proponents of cover crops say there are many ways the practice pays off. For some, payment comes in the form of a rebate.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is in the third year of a program in which it pays farmers to plant cover crops, even if they’ve done it for years. Those who qualify and are chosen receive a crop insurance rebate of $5 per acre for cash crops that follow the cover.

IDOA’s Brian Rennecker said the incentive helps the state meets its nutrient loss reduction goals.

“We’re trying to get more acres on the ground along with giving those longtime cover crop people a thanks for spending such a long time without receiving any carrots,” he said.

The program was born from a bill sponsored by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and former Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill. It comes directly from the state budget.

In the first year, the department handed out a total of $300,000, $250,000 of which covered 50,000 acres. For the current season, the state has $600,000 available, with $500,000 dedicated for reimbursements. That equals 100,000 acres.

“We’ve doubled it this year,” Rennecker said.

There are requirements. Recipients must follow the cover with an insured cash crop — usually corn or soybeans. And they must not be covered by similar state or federal programs such as the Conservation Stewardship Program. That is considered “double dipping.”

The sign-up for the 2020-21 period opens at 8 a.m. Dec. 15. Judging from response to the first two years, those interested may want to apply as soon as possible.