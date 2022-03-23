Supplies may impact cover termination

FAIRBURY, Ill. — As farmers walked through Jim Ifft’s Livingston County fields March 10, they could already see the green of oats, crimson clover and camelina cover crops.
While the cover crops are just starting to grow now, in just a couple months it will be time to terminate them. Glyphosate is still the best at killing cereal rye, triticale and barley, Ifft said. If you have legumes or brassica in the mix, you will need broadleaf control.
Terminating cover crops with glyphosate this spring may come with a little extra thought, however.
Herbicide prices are on the rise as supply tightens, said Purdue University plant pathology professor Bill Johnson, which may cause some farmers to change course when it comes to their cover crops.
“It’s a little different every day, and if you keep up with trends, most of these dealers are saying they have enough glyphosate for one trip over the field for most of their customers,” he said. “Anywhere there is no-till and we have to terminate cover crops — glyphosate has been the backbone of that program for decades.”
Other options come with different considerations.
Jim Isermann, with the Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership and the Illinois Corn Growers Association Precision Conservation Management program, notes that those using a roller crimper will be waiting until the cereal rye is in the flowering stage before it is crimped. That means a later soybean planting date
as well.
Johnson mentioned using a roller crimper and mowing as two additional options available to farmers for terminating cover crops, but that might not be as readily available to those who aren’t set up for it.
“If you think about a sprayer with a 120-foot boom running 15 miles an hour over a field versus a brush hog, which would be maybe 25 or 30 foot, it will be a lot slower,” he said. “For crimpers, there’s just not enough adequate supply, and you have to hit cereal rye at just the right time. There’s a real narrow window.”
The goal is not to terminate the cereal rye just before a heavy rain to avoid getting a wet, sloppy mess, especially if planting green, Isermann said.
Of all the options for killing a cover, tillage is usually the least effective, Isermann said. For tillage to work, the cereal rye needs to be less than 3 inches tall, and then you don’t get the full benefit from the crop.
Johnson said the objectives of each grower can vary. Those factors will affect when the best times for termination are, but he suggests terminating two weeks ahead of planting. That allows for the cover crop to decline enough that it won’t get hung up on the planting equipment.
“From the standpoint of minimizing cover crop interference with planting operations, it’s always better (earlier) than later,” he said. “If we think of an average planting date of May 1, April 15 would be a good time to terminate cover crops.”
Johnson said letting a cover crop go as long as possible will allow for maximum soil health and weed suppression benefits. He also said to factor in what crop is going into the field. Corn struggles in competition with high biomass levels early in the year, so terminating earlier is beneficial.
“Corn doesn’t handle the competitive effect of cover crops nearly as well as soybeans do,” he said.