Supplies may impact cover termination

FAIRBURY, Ill. — As farmers walked through Jim Ifft’s Livingston County fields March 10, they could already see the green of oats, crimson clover and camelina cover crops.

While the cover crops are just starting to grow now, in just a couple months it will be time to terminate them. Glyphosate is still the best at killing cereal rye, triticale and barley, Ifft said. If you have legumes or brassica in the mix, you will need broadleaf control.

Terminating cover crops with glyphosate this spring may come with a little extra thought, however.

Herbicide prices are on the rise as supply tightens, said Purdue University plant pathology professor Bill Johnson, which may cause some farmers to change course when it comes to their cover crops.

“It’s a little different every day, and if you keep up with trends, most of these dealers are saying they have enough glyphosate for one trip over the field for most of their customers,” he said. “Anywhere there is no-till and we have to terminate cover crops — glyphosate has been the backbone of that program for decades.”

Other options come with different considerations.

Jim Isermann, with the Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership and the Illinois Corn Growers Association Precision Conservation Management program, notes that those using a roller crimper will be waiting until the cereal rye is in the flowering stage before it is crimped. That means a later soybean planting date