Sustainability and profit the goal of conservation, not yield records

Although Russell Hedrick is a yield king in his home state of North Carolina, he says it’s the profit that counts, not the record.
The other part that counts for him is using sustainable practices.
Hedrick, a first-generation farmer with his wife and daughter in the foothills of Hickory, N.C., says the cost of growing cover crops is more than covered by the cost savings of reduced chemicals and fertilizer.
Speaking at the virtual 2022 Conservation Cropping Seminar, Hedrick said he has been able to reduce the chemicals applied post-planting by 80-85% and still have good weed control and crop growth.
In 2016, he was the first farmer in North Carolina to win the top corn yield (dryland division) using regenerative practices, achieving 318.5 bu./acre. His soybeans also made a new state record at 117 bu./acre on dryland.
But he says high yields aren’t the main goal.
When looking at expensive input costs, he asks himself if he needs to buy certain products or if he can get the nutrients or weed protection from cover crops and other practices. He focuses on return on investment.
“I’m farming for profit, not yield,” he said.
Using practices including cover crops, Hedrick said he has added enough organic nitrogen to save $50/acre in nitrogen costs.
He started farming with 30 acres of corn in 2013 and now grows 800 acres of non-GMO corn, non-GMO soybeans, white wheat, black oats, triticale and barley, and raises pasture cattle, Katahdin sheep and Berkshire pigs.
He describes his operation as being “vertically integrated.” In addition to growing the crops he sells and feeds the livestock, they operate Southern Seeds and Feeds, and are partners with Seventeen Twelve Distillery which also uses their grains.
The distillery makes bourbon and is adding new products that will use other crops they grow, including triticale, he said.
Using the Haney Soil Test to determine what quantity of soil nutrients are available to soil microbes has been an advantage to make soil and crop management decisions.
“We pay attention to the biological indicators in the Haney test,” he said.
Hedrick collects and uses a lot of data, but said data is only as good as your understanding of it.
He is also a big believer in testing soil deeper than the top 4 inches since corn roots reach so much further into his soil and are getting more nutrients now. The deeper soil tests revealed he didn’t need to add as much potassium and sulfur and could save money on those costs.
“So maybe as farmers we need to pull deeper samples and take credit for what we see,” he said.
Hedrick sees the benefits of cover crops in the dry years. Water infiltration has improved in his soils. Previously the soil could take ½ inch of rain in an hour.
“Now it’s 5 to 10 inches in an hour,” he said.