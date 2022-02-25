Sustainability and profit the goal of conservation, not yield records

Although Russell Hedrick is a yield king in his home state of North Carolina, he says it’s the profit that counts, not the record.

The other part that counts for him is using sustainable practices.

Hedrick, a first-generation farmer with his wife and daughter in the foothills of Hickory, N.C., says the cost of growing cover crops is more than covered by the cost savings of reduced chemicals and fertilizer.

Speaking at the virtual 2022 Conservation Cropping Seminar, Hedrick said he has been able to reduce the chemicals applied post-planting by 80-85% and still have good weed control and crop growth.

In 2016, he was the first farmer in North Carolina to win the top corn yield (dryland division) using regenerative practices, achieving 318.5 bu./acre. His soybeans also made a new state record at 117 bu./acre on dryland.

But he says high yields aren’t the main goal.

When looking at expensive input costs, he asks himself if he needs to buy certain products or if he can get the nutrients or weed protection from cover crops and other practices. He focuses on return on investment.

“I’m farming for profit, not yield,” he said.

Using practices including cover crops, Hedrick said he has added enough organic nitrogen to save $50/acre in nitrogen costs.

He started farming with 30 acres of corn in 2013 and now grows 800 acres of non-GMO corn, non-GMO soybeans, white wheat, black oats, triticale and barley, and raises pasture cattle, Katahdin sheep and Berkshire pigs.