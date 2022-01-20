Taste-testing part of specialty crop conference

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Regan Joehl looks carefully at jars of jam in the Kathy’s Kitchen exhibit, trying to decide which ones he wants to sample at the Illinois Specialty Crop Conference Jan. 6.

Joehl runs Greene Fields Farm in Greene County, Illinois, where he and his family grow pumpkins, mums and apples. They sell apple butter, but he is interested in spicing it up a bit. He tried the raspberry jalapeño and liked it.

“The jalapeño is unique,” he said.

Joehl attended the pumpkin seminars the day before, gathering production and promotion ideas for his farm.

He jokes about the customers picking the crops.

“They enjoy it and we don’t,” said the farmer who also grows corn and soybeans with his mom and dad.

The farm in Greenfield, Illinois, is the perfect setting for his wife, Christina, to home school their five children.

“They lived on a farm. Now they are farm kids,” he said of adding the pumpkins and agritourism aspect which the children participate in.

Also at the conference, Lucio Gasparetti of South Holland Bakery Supply featured apple cider donuts made from the company’s mix. The company, based in Crete in Will County in northeastern Illinois, sells the mix to farmers markets, pumpkin patches and other agritoursim sites.

Other growers attended the three-day hybrid event by watching the live-streamed sessions remotely.

The conference tracks include vegetable production, commercial indoor and outdoor flower and herb production, business development and marketing and urban agriculture.