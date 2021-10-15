Tech trends help with crop stewardship

Conservation and sustainability has always been front of mind for farmers. And technology is playing an increasing role in helping them care for the environment.

Among other things, technology allows them to reduce inputs while maximizing production.

“Precision application is going to continue to blossom,” said Austin Omer, associate director of natural resource policy with Illinois Farm Bureau. “I think we’re going to have daily reports on how your crops are doing.”

Strides have been made in a range of conservation practices such as filter media and edge-of-field practices designed to reduce nutrient runoff. A key to conservation on the farm is targeted applications of chemicals.

“There are a lot of precision applications out there placing nutrients in furrow next to the seed to allow us to put more nutrients on without harming that seed,” Omer said. “The more we can put on in that spring time period during planting, the less nutrients we’re going to lose.”

Improvements in monitoring all facets of cropping systems are helping farmers conserve nutrients and leave a smaller carbon footprint. One innovation is OpTIS — the Operational Tillage Information system — a technology that uses satellite imagery to monitor conservation practices on the farm.

“They run through computer programs to tell us what imagery is showing, what crops are being grown, the amount of residues and some other things they are working on,” said Hans Kok, senior project manager at the Indiana-based Conservation Technology Information Center.