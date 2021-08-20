Top hay farmers lead for decades

SENECA, Ill. — Ron Tombaugh literally has tons of experience making hay while the sun shines.

He bought his first round baler for custom hay in 1973, almost half a century ago, and has been growing a custom business and later a brokering business ever since.

The Livingston County farmer doesn’t farm in the highest hay producing county in Illinois nor that with the most hay acres, but he has plenty of markets for his dairy quality hay.

Jo Daviess County, Illinois’ northwestern-most county, has the title for both the most production and the most alfalfa hay acreage in Illinois, according to the USDA report released in April this year. The county also held both titles for hay in the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

Often the counties with the highest livestock numbers are those with the most hay, Tombaugh said, and it is often harvested on rolling land.

The county with the highest yields isn’t always the same because of weather. Some prominent hay counties are dealing with drought or excess rain this year, he said. Last year, White County had the highest yields in Illinois. This year White had the 10th wettest July in the past 127 years, with 3.27 more inches of rain than it normally has, according to NOAA.

“Weather plays a big part,” Tombaugh said.

Quality hay

“It takes strong commitment to make high quality hay,” he said.

Some of his awareness for good hay started early as he grew up on a dairy farm and he knew dairy quality feed.

From behind the wheel of a New Holland tractor in a grass hay field in La Salle County in mid-August, Tombaugh shared his story. After he graduated from college, he and his father transitioned from dairy farming to running a New Holland dealership along with their farming operation from 1977 to 1988.