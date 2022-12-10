Trial yields vary surprisingly little across Illinois

Soybean yields were good this year and were consistent across the state, said Darin Joos, University of Illinois principal research specialist and head of variety trials.

As droughty as it was in some areas, yields averaged from the high 70s to low 80s at most sites.

“It was surprising,” Joos said.

It’s “amazing” how consistent results are this year, he said of the 24 soybean brands and 195 soybean varieties tested.

In Region 1, northern Illinois sites in Erie, Mt. Morris and Dekalb averaged 79.9 bu./acre, up from 72 last year.

In Region 2, north central sites in Monmouth, Goodfield and Dwight averaged 78.3, up from 73 last year.

“Goodfield was a standout this year with 83 bu./acre,” he said.

Region 3’s central Illinois sites, in Perry, New Berlin and Urbana, averaged 74.5 bu./acre, considerably lower than the stellar results last year. Last year’s impressive average of 80 bu./acre was tugged upwards by New Berlin’s site with an average yield of 91 bu./acre. However, the region’s yields were more consistent this year.

Region 4, in southern Illinois, with sites in Belleville and St. Peter, brought in average yields of 73 bu./acre, which was the same as last year.

Region 5, in the deep south, with sites in Elkville and Harrisburg, brought in average yields of 75.6 bu./acre, up slightly from 74 bu./acre last year.

This year there were two main planting windows, the first starting on May 10. A lot of corn and soybeans were planted that day, Joos said. The bulk of the planting was done by May 20.

At harvest, some of the fields looked rough because of lack of moisture.

“No doubt it was a surprise,” he said of the relatively good yields in those fields.

There were no big disease or pests problems this year.

“There wasn’t much sudden death syndrome. That’s what we would expect in a dry year like this,” Joos said.

As for weeds, waterhemp is still a tough problem.

Complete results are available online at bit.ly/3GRgXJ7 and start on page 8 of this E-edition.