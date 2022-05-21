Two planters help West Southwest farmer meet ‘go-time’

MECHANICSBURG, Ill. — The second round of planting in 2022 came on May 10 for Tonya Kresse.

“We started two weeks ago and got about 700 acres in,” she said May 10. “I would say we have another 2,700 to go.”

Kresse and her boyfriend, Ben Park, appreciate having enough equipment to get the job done in a shorter window this year. They are operating two planters.

“This is my dad’s tractor,” she said as she paused while planting a field in Sangamon County in West Southwest Illinois. “With that many acres you have to have manpower and the tools. When it’s go-time, you just go.”

Like many farmers in the Midwest, her crops were very good last season and she is hoping for a repeat.

“This county has always been good, but everything did surprisingly well last year,” Kresse said.

Kresse has found increasing success in recent years with early planted soybeans. That has been a trend among farmers in Illinois, who have gotten superior yields from beans put in the ground in April.

In the past, corn was usually planted first, followed by the shorter-season soybean crop. Now many farmers split the two crops when they first start planting.

“It’s surprising anymore that earlier beans are doing really well,” she said. “We’re just as interested in getting them out early. You never would have thought that before.”

