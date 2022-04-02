U-pick operation adds education to crop farm

It wasn’t enough for Kate Danner to continue farming the 1,400 acres of corn and soybeans on her family’s Mercer County farm. She has added some color.

“Last year, in the middle of COVID, I made a new business plan, a U-pick flower farm,” she said.

She grows 12 sunflower varieties along with snapdragons, marigolds and other flowers on 2 acres. Her idea is to draw attention not only to the flowers, but to the cash crops grown in the Corn Belt.

“See the farm, be a part of the farm and see where your food comes from,” Danner said. “Flowers are a beautiful bridge for people to have an open mind about where their food comes from. You’re surrounded by beauty.”

She uses the agritourism model — which also includes a corn maze and other attractions — to highlight the role agriculture plays.

“My goal is that people come to the farm not only to see large production-type agriculture, but know that food, fiber and fuel comes from this earth,” she said. “We also talk about the end products of things we’re growing. I sell a lot of my soybeans to

Cargill, and we buy soy wax from Cargill. People are interested in that end product. They’re getting that feeling of a farm-to-table thing.”

Danner is a fifth-generation farmer who recently took over the family spread from her father, John Longley. She lives in the house built in 1901 by her great-great-grandfather.

Her husband, Jason, operates his own excavation business, but also helps out with farm chores.