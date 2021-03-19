‘Voluntary’ legislation focus for ag group at Classic

It’s a different landscape for commodity groups in 2021 compared to a year ago. A new presidential administration and many new lawmakers on Capitol Hill have shifted some focus onto new issues, particularly in regards to the climate.

In a press conference March 4 at the virtual Commodity Classic, National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule said the organization has been working with President Joe Biden’s administration since the election, and they expect legislation on climate, carbon sequestration and sustainability to be hot topics.

He said with the six different classes of wheat grown nationally, there will need to be flexibility in any bills.

“One size will not fit all for commodities, and definitely not all the wheat,” Goule said. “We’ve got some areas where we grow wheat in rotation with corn and soy, but the further west we move, wheat is the only thing you can grow. Planting a cover crop may compete with moisture that we need for the following year.”

He said any legislation needs to be “voluntary” and allow for flexibility depending on the operation. Goule also added it needs to acknowledge that many wheat growers are already taking on sustainability practices.

“It needs to recognize early adopters,” Goule said. “We need to make sure that actual growers are at the table during the development of this legislation.”

NAWG president Dave Milligan said there are new opportunities in this administration, with their primary focuses on support programs, growing markets and being a part of the climate discussion. Milligan said the organization is forming its own climate sustainability committee.