West Southwest district corn avoids drag from rust

GREENVILLE, Ill. — As the numbers on his yield monitor ballooned, the grin on Rich Reeves’s face widened.

The West Southwest farmer expected good corn yields this year, but expectations are being exceeded dramatically.

“We’re getting anywhere from 250 to 280 (bushels per acre),” Reeves said while running a combine through a field. “We’re really happy with that. Last year my average was 227 and I thought that was outstanding.”

Corn harvest was complete by Oct. 14. Reeves pulled in a farm average of about 250 bushels per acre. The 227 yield number from last year was his previous high.

That’s especially high for this area, south of the black loam soils of central and northern Illinois.

“We’re out of the good dirt,” he said. “It’s surprising what we can raise on this soil.”

His corn had some tar spot and a lot of rust, but it didn’t seem to affect yields.

Reeves hadn’t had an opportunity to cut any soybeans.

“We’re waiting for it to dry out,” he said. “Some guys have green leaves on their plants and they’re at 11% (moisture). Corn was 17% to 18% today. I was happy with that.”

Reeves, who also grows winter wheat in a double-crop rotation, also hadn’t had time to sow any.

