Why are crops drying so slowly this year?

Editor’s note: The following was written by Emerson Nafziger with the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences for the university’s Crop Development Bulletin website Oct. 5.
As corn approached maturity in early September, warm temperatures and forecasts for dry weather had us looking forward to an early start to harvest for the 2022 corn crop, and a slightly delayed but rapid movement towards getting soybeans harvested as well.
Instead, both crops have languished, with corn only 63% mature and 13% harvested, and only 10% of the soybean crop harvested by Oct. 2.
The first thing that comes to mind as an explanation for the slow drying is the cool weather in recent weeks. It has in fact been cooler than normal, but only for the last two weeks or so.
The 2022 Illinois corn and soybean crops were not planted early, but the summer was slightly warmer than normal, so by the end of August, crop development was only a little behind normal.
Based on GDD accumulations, most of the corn crop should have reached black layer by Sept. 15. Soybean flowered later than normal, and most fields showed little loss of leaf color by mid-September.
Why have corn and soybean crops been so slow to reach harvestable moisture? I believe that the pattern of dry weather in 2022 set the stage for this.
In corn, kernel numbers were reduced by stress in dry areas, with a lot of ears setting normal row numbers but only 20 to 30 kernels per row, and only 300 to 450 kernels per ear. Leaf health remained good, however, and canopy color remained fairly good even in dry areas.
Once drought was partly alleviated by rainfall in July and again in early August, the crop took up nitrogen along with water, and ended up having more capacity to fill kernels than it had kernels to fill. The general concern that the drought conditions would produce smaller kernels simply didn’t materialize.
Corn
What happens when corn plants have good capacity to fill kernels, but the number of kernels is lower than normal? A few observations:
People are also reading…
Plant leaves can stay green much longer than normal. Maturity usually arrives as green color fades, but this year, some corn has been harvested as (high-moisture) grain while leaves were still dark green.
We planted a 114-day hybrid on May 17 near Champaign, and it has good color still in early October. This crop had accumulated a little more than 3,000 GDDs from planting to the time we harvested some ears on Oct. 3. The company says that this hybrid requires 2,875 GDD to black layer, so it should have been fully mature on this date.
Kernels may not reach true “black layer” as they normally do at maturity. Green leaves on plants with grain at or past normal maturity is a signal that sugars have built up in the plant, including in the cob. Green leaves continue to photosynthesize, but with no part of the plant still growing, these sugars have no place to go. The cell layer at the tip of the kernel that normally dies and darkens when the flow of sugar into the kernel stops has no signal to do that, and so stays alive.
This does not mean that sugars are still moving into the kernels. At the point when the kernels can’t accommodate any more sugar (to convert to starch), sugar accumulates and doesn’t move. Such kernels are in fact mature — they can add no more dry weight — but the black layer may not show up very well until the leaves are dry and the sugar supply is cut off.
Drydown will be slow until that happens, and it may take freezing to kill the leaves and to get the process to speed up. Besides maintaining the sugar supply, green leaves also limit air movement within the canopy, which also slows drying.
When the plant’s capacity to fill grain exceeds what the (lower) number of kernels can accommodate, kernel size gets larger than usual in many fields. Not all fields will have such high kernel weights, but we can expect actual yields in many cases to be higher than those estimated by converting early kernel counts to bushels per acre using a factor of 80,000 or 85,000 kernels per bushel.
The abundance of sugars and the tight packing of starch in the kernels should mean good test weights in the 2022 crop. Deep kernels also mean that water has farther to move as the grain dries, which slows the process.
We can be sure that the 2022 corn crop will eventually dry down so that harvest can speed up. Most fields are standing well, but ear molds will continue to develop and spread as long as the grain moisture remains elevated, especially if the husks remain tight.
Soybeans
The story of soybean this season is a little less dramatic than for corn, but is noteworthy for high yields that follow drought stress. The expectation that stress would lower pod numbers didn’t materialize: once leaves dropped and pods became visible, the potential for high yields was obvious. Early indications are that soybean yields are high.
Soybean flowering and podsetting were delayed this year, and leaf color loss and leaf drop were delayed as well, with only early-maturing varieties harvestable much before the end of September. The plants were able to make good use of the warm weather during the first half of September, but the progress toward maturity and drydown has been slowed by the cool temperatures of the past two weeks.
The soybean crop canopy was excellent in most fields in August, at least once soil moisture supplies were renewed by rainfall in the drier areas. Plants added pods up to about the second week of August, a little later than normal. Moisture also helped restore plant height in most fields, although the upper part of the stem is a little spindly, with low pod density, in some fields.
One issue that has come up with soybeans in some fields is having stems stay green after pods have dried down. This probably doesn’t quite meet the definition of green-stem that we see when pod numbers are very low, but it has the same cause — sugars and water remain in the stems after seeds have stopped taking in sugars, and without leaves to help move water, stems dry out slowly. This is often more pronounced in later-maturing varieties and in fields that have been sprayed with fungicide.
It will take some time and drying weather to get stems to dry down, and grain could very well drop to 10% moisture or less as we wait for that to happen.