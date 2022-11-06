With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields.

Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought

he might be set for a record- breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.

“Corn started good with the best population stands the county had ever seen,” he said of his home farm near Morton in Tazewell County. “We were super excited.”

Dryness prevented them from getting the ideal diameter and kernel count. However, at harvest he was pleasantly surprised.

“It was much better than expected,” he said. “In Tazewell County most guys were above their average yields.”

Most saw corn yields of between 220 and 280 bu./acre, he said. Soybeans suffered more from the lack of rain after July.

“Rain came a little north of us, a little south of us, a little left of us,” said Zimmerman, who also sells Channel Seed.

Still, pod counts and stand were good and everyone had high hopes. Most growers in the area saw yields in the low 60s to low 80s. This is average or below for some in the area.

While the too-dry weather limited yields for Zimmerman, Tim Thompson in southwest Illinois knows all about “too wet.” In April, his farm near Franklin, Illinois, already had 200% of its annual rainfall.

Thompson tries to start planting April 18-24 but planted most fields two to three weeks late.

“We were worried it would go into harvest,” he said.

But it didn’t. On Aug. 15, the rain shut off.

“We had one of the easiest harvest seasons,” he said of the bright side of the season.

The corn brought an average of 225 bu./acre with 73 bu./acre on beans. That even included one bean field that was planted three times because of all the rain. Thompson first planted it the second week in May, again in late May and again in mid-June. On the third replant he decided not to tear up the earlier crop and plant diagonally. That field, which included an acre that wasn’t harvested because of wet spots, averaged 70 bu./acre.

Thompson had ordered a new tractor and planter this year, but even with the late planting season, the equipment arrived after most planting was complete. However, it was in time for the third planting of that pesky soybean field.

“We had a good year overall,” said Thompson, who also works for Valent USA, a crop protection company.

Matt Montgomery, a Pioneer field agronomist whose territory is an L-shape over much of central and west central Illinois, saw a little bit of everything.

“My little part of the world is a snapshot of the diverse weather across the state last year,” he said.

Some areas to the south saw too much rain in the spring and farmers ended up mudding in a crop. And some, including Litchfield in the northwest corner of his territory, experienced drought.

When heat and dryness arrived during the reproductive stages for corn and soybeans, it was a reason for concern. It’s a bad sign to step out in the morning and be hit by how hot it is that early in the day, he said.

“We were surprised it didn’t shave more off the corn yield. It was better than expected,” he said.

Some late-season rains took pressure off the crop and helped with yields, he said.

Montgomery saw some nitrogen issues this year. It was a warm winter and there were some nitrogen penalties because of that, he said.

The field agronomist said foliar diseases weren’t a big problem in most of his area. There was some tar spot in corn, but it was not nearly as big an issue as last year. Red crown rot, a new soybean disease, seems to be most concentrated in some western areas in and surrounding Pike County. It can dip yields by double digits and has now been identified in one-third of the state. It could be a significant problem and is something worth keeping an eye on, Montgomery said.

While there are always weather challenges in some parts of the state, there were some golden areas this year too.

“There are some good swaths through Illinois that got rainfall when needed,” Montgomery said.