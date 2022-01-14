Yield contests offer reward, promotion and education

Grain farmers have no Super Bowl, World Series or Stanley Cup. But they do have yield contests.

Competition provides winners with bragging rights but there are other benefits, organizers say.

“Our contest showcases what the possibilities are,” said Linda Lambur, who manages the yield contest for the National Corn Growers Association.

The possibilities may not be endless, but they are impressive, judging from the winning yields. The record is 615 bushels per acre, achieved in 2019 by Virginia farmer David Hula. He attained the top spot again in 2021 in the no-till irrigated class with a yield of 602 bushels.

Such a lofty ideal is not achievable for most growers on one acre, let alone over an entire farm. But yield competitions serve a number of purposes.

“Over time these growers are learning what is changing the game for them,” said Anne Osborne of the National Wheat Foundation, which administers the contest for the National Association of Wheat Growers. “They’ll focus on growth regulators, fertility and other things, and they’ll do that on the rest of their wheat. We want it to be economically viable to grow wheat. This encourages them to try new things.”

The wheat contest is just a few years old, while the corn yield contest has been held for 57 years. The American Soybean Association does not host a national yield contest.

NCGA’s contest is expansive, recognizing both national and state winners. There are nine national categories with trophies handed out for first, second and third place. The association also honors individual state winners. Last year, entries came from 47 states, including all in the continental U.S. except Rhode Island.