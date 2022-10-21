Yields better than expected considering dry summer

OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse.

“For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois.

He farms in Vermilion and Champaign counties where rain was rare all summer. July was especially dry. They seemed to miss every rain.

“For the summer we had, I’m pleased,” he said of the yields, especially of his early soybeans.

But when the rain came, it really came — about 5 inches in one day in early September. Even at that late date, it did help the crops, said Harper as he watched his son Michael finish another round in the combine.

They started harvesting corn Sept. 29 at about 21% moisture.

Harper, who is in his 44th harvest as a full-time farmer, said the corn yields were also better than he expected with the dry year.

Brock Ideus, who farms near St. Joseph in Champaign County, said his yields were also higher than expected earlier in the summer thanks to rains in August and September and cooler temperatures later in the season.

The change in weather made for a slow start to harvest because moisture was high. A lot of the corn was 25% moisture in the early days. They started harvest on Oct. 5, which was one of the latest starts he has seen in his farming career.

Ideus had only harvested 15% of both corn and soybeans by Oct. 12 and was working in the shop waiting to get back into the field after a short rain delay that day.

“I would say the freeze on Oct. 6-7 bailed us out,” he said. It helped finish the soybeans out. Before that the soybeans were too green.

The corn Ideus harvested came in at 250 bu./acre.

“That may have been my best corn,” he said.

Soybeans he harvested yielded in the high 70s. They also may have been his best yields of the season, he said. In his area soybeans are yielding in the mid to lower 70s and average corn is yielding between 220 and 240 bu./acre, he said. That is also higher than expected with the dry summer weather.

It was probably the best finish to a season yet, possibly only second to 2018.

“It kicked harvest back a bit, but made us money,” he said of the September weather.