Young leader shares story to promote mental health

Matt Hulsizer was 26 years old when his father, also a farmer, died by suicide.
His experiences have influenced the fifth-generation farmer to become a leader in agriculture and mental health awareness.
Only three years after his father died, his wife’s father died in 2016. Matt and Liz teamed up with her brother, Andrew Bowman, to combine farming operations.
They share a common loss and love of rural life and agriculture. Today they farm 1,800 acres, growing corn, soybeans and popcorn near Galesburg in Knox County in western Illinois.
The couple, who married in 2012, had cattle until 2017. After they left beef production, they finally took their honeymoon five years later and came home to concentrate on cropping.
They often speak to groups about mental health and living in a rural community. At one event, organized by the Young Leaders of Illinois Farm Bureau, they had an audience of 500 people. They connected with mental health counselor Adrienne DeSutter in their efforts. Matt, 34, said he hopes his message helps others.
“It made me more self-aware of those matters,” Matt said about his father’s death and coping with farm life stresses.
Matt wants people to know counseling and medicine can help with depression.
At speaking events, people talk to Matt and share their thoughts.
“We were going through that in the 1980s,” he has been told.
“I commend Matt for telling his story,” Liz said.
The couple received national recognition for their efforts in the American Soybean Association Young Leader Program at Commodity Classic in New Orleans in March. A highlight of the program, which provides learning-in-action experiences for individuals and couples, was meeting people from all over the U.S. and seeing how they do things, Liz said.
In agriculture, a business that involves risk, it helps to talk to people with common struggles and goals, Matt said. They also both benefited from honing their social media skills, Liz said.
They are active in their church, where Matt is an elder and Liz is a deacon. Matt was also active in Knox County Cattlemen’s Association when they had cattle and has been active in the Farm Bureau at the county level.
In addition to her off-farm job as a grain originator for ADM, Liz is the farm’s bookkeeper and drives tractors and the combine during busy seasons on the farm.
Matt said they’ve been friends since freshmen year in college and share common goals.
“We want to make the local community a better place,” Matt said.
They also want to make a difference in the way they farm and use conservation practices including strip-tilling corn, vertically tilling soybeans in the fall and incorporating cover crops into the fields where soybeans follow in the rotation.
They do their own soil sampling and tissue tests to monitor crop health data throughout the year. They also create their own prescription planting maps based on yield data from previous years, along with suggestions from seed input suppliers.
“Matt and Liz are passionate about what they do, always thinking ahead to what’s next on the farm, and in my mind, the type of young ag leaders Illinois agriculture needs for the future,” said Rachel Peabody, Illinois Soybean Association’s director of communication, who has known Liz since their college years in Urban-Champaign.
“Their future is bright, and I look forward to what they will do in the soybean industry for years to come,” Peabody said.