Young leader shares story to promote mental health

Matt Hulsizer was 26 years old when his father, also a farmer, died by suicide.

His experiences have influenced the fifth-generation farmer to become a leader in agriculture and mental health awareness.

Only three years after his father died, his wife’s father died in 2016. Matt and Liz teamed up with her brother, Andrew Bowman, to combine farming operations.

They share a common loss and love of rural life and agriculture. Today they farm 1,800 acres, growing corn, soybeans and popcorn near Galesburg in Knox County in western Illinois.

The couple, who married in 2012, had cattle until 2017. After they left beef production, they finally took their honeymoon five years later and came home to concentrate on cropping.

They often speak to groups about mental health and living in a rural community. At one event, organized by the Young Leaders of Illinois Farm Bureau, they had an audience of 500 people. They connected with mental health counselor Adrienne DeSutter in their efforts. Matt, 34, said he hopes his message helps others.

“It made me more self-aware of those matters,” Matt said about his father’s death and coping with farm life stresses.

Matt wants people to know counseling and medicine can help with depression.

At speaking events, people talk to Matt and share their thoughts.

“We were going through that in the 1980s,” he has been told.

“I commend Matt for telling his story,” Liz said.