Clay may have added benefits in dairy ration

Dairy farmers sometimes include clay in rations when aflatoxin is present in milk. But one study suggests that they should make it a regular part of the diet.

Researchers at the University of Illinois took a look at clay in rations and found it has benefits above and beyond elimination of aflatoxin. It could improve the general health of cows.

When incorporated into the diet, clay binds to aflatoxin, preventing it from being absorbed into the cow’s bloodstream.

Instead, the bound clay-aflatoxin complex is simply excreted through the feces. Researchers looked at the effects of aflatoxin and clay on the liver, through biopsies, and at blood metabolites.

The research team — comprised of dairy professor Phil Cardoso, graduate student Russel Pate and Devan Compart of PMI Nutritional Additives — added varying levels of clay to the rations of dairy cows that were given aflatoxin. Results were encouraging. For one thing, the practice raised pH levels.

“That clay ended up promoting a better function for that cow,” Cardoso said. “It prevented oxidation stress. We were checking not only how much it was binding to the aflatoxin and avoiding going to milk or the liver so the cow wouldn’t get sick.”

The minerals capture some ions that can cause acidosis and lead to a bellyache or more serious health issues.

“If I give too much grain, she’s going to get acidosis,” Cardoso said. “The pH gets low. We thought this clay has a function as a buffer.”

The researchers experimented with concentrations of clay from 0.5% to 2%. They found that the ideal amount is from 0.5% to 1%. Higher concentrations necessarily reduced the amount of nutrition absorbed by the animals.