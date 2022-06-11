College grad returns to the family dairy

VENEDY, Ill. — Courtney Lintker thought she was done with farming. But she was wrong.

The Washington County native grew up on a dairy farm and enjoyed the farm life. But she decided to move on to something else. Then she came full circle.

“I was milking cows when I was in the second grade,” she said. “I fed calves and rode on the tractor with Dad. I was always outside.”

She enrolled at the University of Missouri to study nutrition and exercise science. That’s where she realized she didn’t want to leave after all.

“When I was debating what I wanted to do in college I steered away from ag,” she said. “I wanted to explore something different, so I didn’t study agriculture. Then I realized how much I missed it and came back as fast as I could.”

Lintker now has her own herd, milking about 40 cows on the same farm where she grew up. Her father, Wayne Lintker, milks another 400 with her brother, Justin, along with other family members. Her grandparents — Raphael and Irma Lintker — were on the farm when she was growing up.

She keeps her herd in the original parlor while the other family members milk down the road, on another part of the farm.

While farming is her passion, she stays busy off the farm as well. Lintker works in data operations at an ag service company. She has a third job at a farm management firm in nearby Freeburg.

How does she manage?

“That’s a good question,” she said. “A lot of people ask me that. If you’re passionate about something, you’ll find a way to do it. I just find the time, I guess.”

As a member of the Prairie Farms dairy cooperative, the Lintkers have a steady market for their milk. Still, Lintker isn’t quite ready to pull the plug on her off-farm career.

“Having a second income is nice,” she said. “I don’t want to get out of it anytime soon. I know farming is always going to be there. Will it turn into something more full-time? Maybe.”

One thing that drew her back home was the lack of awareness others had of farming. It opened her eyes.

“Growing up around here, everyone’s involved in ag. We all know what a dairy farm is. We know about corn, beans and tractors,” she said. “When I went to college I realized how little people knew.

“People were fascinated by the fact that I grew up on a dairy farm and knew how to operate a tractor. They couldn’t believe I did that. I didn’t realize how little people knew about agriculture. I missed it so I came back.”

She grew up helping out everywhere on the farm, not just in the milking parlor. She also worked in the fields, where the family grows corn, soybeans and wheat. That has not only continued, but expanded since her return.

“The grain farm is a big part of it. I got the most involved beginning in 2020,” Lintker said. “I was at home a lot and did the majority of our grain farm. I’ve always helped plant and do tillage work.”

The family has no plans to introduce a high-tech component to the dairy, such as robotic milkers. But she isn’t ruling out such changes for the future. Meanwhile, the dairy business continues to thrive.

“It’s been good, especially right now,” she said. “Milk prices are good. During COVID a lot of co-ops were having to dump milk, but we didn’t’ run into that problem.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.