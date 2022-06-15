Flavored milk products get share of market

Milk is getting a makeover.

Long considered a wholesome though somewhat uninspiring staple of the American diet, it has taken on a new look in recent years.

The lineup of colorfully packaged drinks filling the refrigerated cases in convenience stores and corner markets increasingly includes a wider variety of milk products.

Dairy producers have not been blind- sided by the ever-expanding variety of convenience beverages. They include juices, sweet tea, plant-based milks, energy drinks and even bottled water. Flavored milks are finding a space among them.

“We recognize there is a lot more competition in today’s market,” said Darin Copeland of the Illinois-based dairy cooperative Prairie Farms. “We’re able to take those fun flavors in milk and put them in single-serve bottles. They’re perfectly positioned for the grab-and-go buyer.”

Flavored milk is certainly nothing new. Chocolate and strawberry milk products have been around for decades. The difference today includes variety, portions and appearance.

“Flavored milks have been around for 60 years. What might be new is the way they’re packaged,” Copeland said. “Now there is more focus on single-serve packaging, such as the grab-and-go bottles in convenience stores.”

The industry has made an effort to remain relevant in the consumer space that today caters to commuters. There is already strong acceptance.

“It’s definitely a bright spot for the dairy industry,” said Martha Kemper of the Midwest Dairy Association. “Consumer behavior studies we have done show that 83% say they really like dairy. So that’s something to build on. Getting the type of products they want is the secret.”

Those products include a growing variety of dairy-based drinks. Prairie Farms offers 14 different 14-ounce selections. In addition to white and chocolate milks, consumers can choose from newer flavors such as salted caramel, peanut butter and chocolate malt.

The contents of the bottles are just part of the sales pitch. The cooperative has made packaging a key driver.

“Our 14-ounce milk bottles stand out in the dairy case,” Copeland said. “There’s a huge milk call-out on the side of the bottle. It’s brightly colored. In addition to the chocolate milks and premium and low-fat, we also have premium strawberry milk and other flavors. It’s definitely an important category for real dairy milk and something we’ll continue to pay a lot of attention to.”

The move toward flavorings and vibrant packaging is partly a response to other single-serve drink products that include plant- and nut-based offerings such as Silk and Oatly.

“The majority of those products are flavored. The industry as a whole is much further behind,” Copeland said. “We have some catching up to do. Part of that is a response to flavored offerings in the alternative beverage category. The next step has been convenient bottles and pasteurization.”

UHT (ultra-high temperature pasteurization), pioneered by Prairie Farms, has enabled the dairy industry to compete with plant-based products in retail establishments. The process incorporates high temperatures to extend freshness.

“It gives our milk a longer shelf life,” Copeland said. “Now you can put it into convenience stores and gas stations and they don’t expire the next week, which has always been a problem in the milk industry.”

The convenience factor has been a reminder of the nutritional value of milk, according to Kemper. Price has also not been an impediment.

“The bonus of milk is that it provides all the nutrients,” she said. “The trick is to meet consumers where they are. They want to consume on-the-go in smaller portions. Single-serve certainly fits that bill. At the end of the day, it’s a fantastic dairy product. And they don’t mind paying for it either. They’re willing to pay for that extra benefit.”

