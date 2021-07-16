‘Simple dairy farmer’ also IMPA president

PONTIAC, Ill. — The last day of Dairy Month was a typical, busy June day for Don Mackinson.

A new calf was born by 8 a.m. as the family dealt with the aftermath of heavy rains, issues with the water well, getting a motor fixed and silage moved as well as daily dairy chores.

Thrown into the mix is this interview for his role as Illinois Milk Producers Association president.

All the other things get done, as well as milking 140 cows for farmer-owned Prairie Farms, milk that will be processed in Carlinville, in Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois. About once a month some of this farm’s milk goes to Decatur to become ice cream, he said.

Mackinson farms with his son, Matt, and his brother, Roy. His grandchildren are already showing interest in being the sixth generation of Mackinsons at the farm established in 1865.

Juggling duties on the family farm in Livingston County with being in IMPA leadership is nothing new to Mackinson. He has been IMPA president for 15 years.

The organization is a federation of independent dairy producers, the four largest dairy cooperatives in Illinois, allied industry and universities providing legislative, educational and informational support to Illinois dairy producers.

The association, which is an advocate and a resource for dairy producers in Illinois, started in 1933 and represents more than three-quarters of the milk marketed in the state. The primary objective of IMPA is to speak as a unified voice for the Illinois dairy industry, according to its website.