A.I. can help refine herd quality

Many beef producers looking for desirable traits turn to artificial insemination.

Jordan Thomas, a University of Missouri beef cattle specialist, heralds the practice. He said producers should take a long look at A.I., especially when coupled with an estrous synchronization program. That can help jump-start the main objective of a cow-calf operation — to produce quality calves every year.

“The use of estrous synchronization programs give us the opportunity to service every animal in a group on the first day of a breeding season,” Thomas said. “That doesn’t happen on a natural service system. By creating that opportunity to get some females pregnant on the first day, we skew the distribution and get more calves bred earlier relative to the start of calving season, which is a really big deal.”

Glenn Brammeier has been raising cattle in Washington County, Illinois, for decades and uses A.I. exclusively.

“I haven’t had a bull on the place since 1964,” he said.

One area where he differs from many cattlemen using artificial insemination is that he doesn’t synchronize his herd. Brammeier said he believes he gets higher conception rates through natural estrous cycles.

“If you breed them naturally, you have to watch them awfully close,” he said. “Most people don’t have the time or labor to do that, so they synchronize them.”

The 600-plus cows at the University of Illinois’ Dixon Springs Agricultural Center all undergo artificial insemination.

“You get superior genetics with a superior animal,” said Teresa Steckler, who manages the center and is in charge of the cattle herd there. “You match your cows genetically. If you want to crossbreed some, it’s easier to do than have two or three bulls from different breeds around there.”

Steckler acknowledges A.I. is not for everybody.

“The biggest barrier is having adequate facilities to be able to hold and move the cattle and get it done in a timely fashion,” Steckler said. “They need a chute and access behind the cow, with easy entrance and easy exit.”

The increasing cost of semen makes conception rates even more important, since guarantees aren’t offered. Individual doses can cost as much as $50 to $60, depending on the bull.

“Years ago we bought them for $3 or $4, with an expensive one being $10,” Brammeier said. “Very few of them are under $20 anymore.”

Synchronization can make the process more efficient. The window of opportunity for impregnating a cow naturally is only 18 to 24 hours.

Thomas disputes the belief only about half the animals on average conceive in an A.I. program.

“People anecdotally will have that impression. That’s a little bit misguided,” he said. “They’re forgetting that you’re servicing all the females in the group. We actually get to move her up quite a lot. What that does for the overall system is really positive.

“So that opinion is not correct. It’s not based on scientific data. Synchronization programs allow us to service more animals early in the breeding season. That provides more pregnancies early on.”

Producers differ on which traits they desire for their herds. For some it is longevity of the herd. For others it may be calving ease or milk production. Brammeier also points to docility as a plus.

“No one wants a wild animal,” he said.

An increasing trait sought by cattlemen is marketability, especially carcass quality.

“Genetic predictions can produce traits like marbling,” Thomas said. “Producers feel like they can capitalize on that.”

Expected progeny difference data — or EPDs — provide producers with information about a bull’s history, which can forecast traits in the animals it sires. Such data has improved greatly over the years.

“They keep coming up with better systems,” Brammeier said. “When we got computers we got a lot more data, including DNA. A lot of people are doing DNA on their herds.”

While EPDs are also a component of bulls providing natural service, Thomas believes using semen in an A.I. program offers superior predictive factors for a herd.

“One advantage of using A.I. programs is we often have access to bulls that have produced a lot of progeny,” he said. “We might have EPDs on natural bulls, but because our A.I. sires typically have produced a lot of progeny, we have more confidence. There’s an accuracy value associated with that EPD.”

A.I. is still relatively rare on beef operations. USDA data shows fewer than 20% of animals are bred artificially. It’s a different story in the dairy industry, however, with the majority of cows bred through A.I. systems.

