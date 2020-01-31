SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Travis Meteer is looking forward to the Illinois Beef Expo because of the optimism it brings to producers as they purchase new genetics to contribute to their herds.
“2019 threw a lot of curveballs,” said the Illinois Beef Extension educator, noting beef producers are still dealing with poor-quality hay as they sort out their feed rations this year.
Feed is generally more variable than many years, he said. Corn and soybean planting in 2019 was late with the wet spring, and the first cutting of hay was also late, which affected quality.
Because of prevent plant, some farmers grew different forages that they would like to fit into feed rations this year. It’s a matter of testing the feed and finding the right supplements, Meteer said.
“With the variability of hay, it’s what to feed and how to feed it,” he said.
The goal is to put together the least-cost, balanced ration, Meteer said.
Focus on genetics
Instead of looking back, farmers are looking ahead to increased profitability this year, said Meteer, also the Illinois Beef Expo’s Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale sales manager. He is pleased with the quality of bulls to be featured this year.
The IPT bull sale, to be held in the sales ring at the Illinois State Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, is one of the highlights of the beef expo that runs from Feb. 19-23, he said.
This sale has been a leader in introducing Illinois seedstock breeders and commercial cow-calf producers to the latest evaluation technologies and practices, he said.
The summary of sales over the last half century shows how the sale has grown. In 1968, 39 bulls were sold with a gross of $28,119 at an average of $721. In 2018, 50 years later, 50 bulls were sold for a gross of $193,650 with at an average of $3,873.
In all, 4,740 bulls have sold for over $8.7 million dollars.
Breeders entering bulls must adhere to stringent requirements including weight gain, measurements and EPD information. The bulls are screened, scanned and meet a list of criteria and must prove they are docile enough to be handled in the ring, Meteer said.
More information about the sale, which features Angus, Simmental and Polled Hereford bulls, is available at iptbullsale.com.
New products featured
At the expo’s trade show, producers can see what’s new in technology, genetics and marketing. It gives farmers and ranchers a chance to talk about how last year went and what they are planning for this year, said Jill Johnson, executive vice president of Illinois Beef Producers.
“They can also connect with services they need,” she said.
Johnson said she hears ever year from both the young showmen and experienced beef producers about how they enjoy seeing a lot of friends they may only see once or twice a year.
The junior show, on the weekend of the expo, is also the first time for a lot of cattle to get out of the barn this season. The animals and the youth get some experience here before the spring and summer show season starts, she said.