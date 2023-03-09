SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — For Ty Kenney, his first visit to the Illinois Beef Expo was successful on all levels.

The Illinois Central College student fulfilled all the requirements for his Livestock Production class project. And, his confidence in choosing a good bull was confirmed. For his assignment, after doing research, he chose the bull which sold for the most at the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale event at the state fairgrounds in Springfield on Feb. 23.

“I was able to find what I wanted,” said Kenney of Brimfield, in Peoria County, near the college in East Peoria.

He and three other students participated in the project designed by their teacher, Grant Grebner, to give them real-life experience at a bull sale.

The students were to choose their top five bulls at the sale to meet their specific scenarios. They were to use the video profiles of the bulls and detailed genetic information available before the sale. Then on the sale day, they viewed the bulls in person and learned.

“In my scenario, I’m a business owner and have a cattle operation on the side and have money to spare,” said Kenney, who was the only one of the students who had an “unlimited budget” for the project. He looked for a bull with a good phenotype and good genetic numbers to be able to market the semen for his assignment.

His classmates had different scenarios with lower budgets and different goals in the role-playing project.

Kenney said when he saw the bulls in person, he adjusted some of the top five he had chosen from the videos.

Much to his delight, his top pick got the sale’s highest price. The high-selling bull was a yearling Angus bull, selling for $8,250. The bull, Kramer Farms Patriarch 2145, was sold by Keith and Brady Kramer, of Farina, Ill., to Thomas Laue, Shumway, Ill.

Along with students, buyers, producers and retirees gathered to look at the bulls in person before the Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale video sale.

“This sale continues to be one of the best sources for total performance genetics in the Midwest,” said Travis Meteer, IPT sale manager. “During the past 55 years, the sale has sold 4,954 bulls valued at over $9.6 million.”

This is a multi-breed sale that offers both older bulls and yearlings.

The high-selling senior Simmental bull consigned by Bob Fitzpatrick, Milan, Ill., was sold for $8,000 to Pleasant Street Farms, Ohio, Ill.

The high-selling senior Angus bull was consigned by Seagraves Angus, Mulberry Grove, Ill., and sold for $7,500.

The high-selling yearling Simmental bull was consigned by Fox Creek Cattle, of Newton, Ill., and sold for $6,000.

The sale averaged $4,440 on 49 lots, said Meteer, an Illinois Extension beef specialist. According to past IPT records, only once since 1968 has the average been so high when the average sale price came in at $4,538.

“Overall it was a good sale. With any sale with multiple consignments, some bring more than others,” Meteer said.

For Kenney, attending the sale and the Illinois Beef Association’s expo was worthwhile.

“It was something different from classroom work. It was a real-world experience,” said Kenney.

Just as for the students, this bull sale is a special event.

“It is one of the highlights of the year for our program,” said Curt Rincker of Shelbyville, who consigned two bulls. One of them, RS Loverboy 603J, sold for $6,500 — in the top five of prices brought at the sale.

The expo also includes a trade show where current and retired producers look at the newest products and often reminisce. Among the attendees was Frank Rincker, one of the cattlemen who started the Illinois Beef Expo in 1988.

An attempt by others to hold a beef expo in Springfield three years earlier had been financially unsuccessful. That made it an uphill battle to get support for a second chance.

“I was chairman of the purebred beef council. We thought we needed it,” he said of the expo, which would feature several breed sales and had the support of the Illinois Beef Association.

“It was a great idea and we wanted to be part of it,” said Dave Anderson, who raised polled Herefords. As soon as he spoke up in favor, he was also nominated to be on the organizing committee of the first expo.

They both said things have changed over the years as online programs and technology have changed. The venue improved greatly with the support of the late Gordon Ropp, who was a former Illinois Agriculture Director and a state representative who rallied for the new building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, where the trade show is still held.

“I hadn’t missed an expo until COVID hit,” Frank Rincker said.

A large junior show and Junior Beef Skillaton, livestock judging, other breed sales, beef banquets and an all-bred sale are part of the Illinois Beef Expo that ran from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27.