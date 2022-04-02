Beef leader gets more involved in industry groups

Justin Rahn thoughtfully considers how money is spent both on his own farm and in his role as Illinois representative on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.
The 36-year-old and his wife Ellen raise cattle and row crops with her family in Carroll County in northwest Illinois and hold leadership roles in agricultural organizations.
“Both Ellen and I push each other to be active in ag leadership,” he said.
Along with their crop and cattle farm, Ellen is active in the Illinois Corn Association, sells Channel Seed and works for Birds Eye Foods in bean and carrot production, while Justin’s focus is on the Illinois Beef Association. He also sells and custom plants cover crops.
Having served on the Illinois Beef Checkoff board for six years, as his term expires, his goal is to move to the policy side of the Illinois Beef Producers Association this year.
“He is a great young beef leader,” said Josh St. Peters, IBA executive vice-president.
He’s not only a director with IBA but is chair of the checkoff, so he is on the IBA executive board and represents Illinois on the national level for checkoff.
“My motto is if I’m on a board for an association, I’m not just going to sit there, but join a committee and work my way up the ladder,” Rahn said. “I’ll always support the industry I’m in.”
Both Justin and Ellen are also active in Carroll County Farm Bureau Young Leaders, and among other honors, won the 2018 Illinois Farm Bureau’s Young Leaders Excellence in Ag Award.
“He’s always been a person very actively listening. He sees how people can make a difference and inspire others, and he strives to be an inspiring leader himself,” Ellen said.
Rahn was raised on a farm, the oldest of five children, and attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before returning home to farm with his family until he started farming on his own in 2014.
Today he and Ellen, of Chadwick, Illinois, farm with her family, the Hopkins family of Polo, about 20 miles away. They grow corn, soybeans, wheat, rye, oats and alfalfa. Justin also is 50/50 owner of 150 cows with a partner in the Chicago suburbs.
In order to be able to concentrate on getting the equipment ready for spring for the more than 1,300 acres they crop, Rahn has designed his beef operation for fall calving and early spring calving from January to March.
They built a hoop building for the cows last summer featuring a warm area for cows calving in January and February.
“That has worked wonders,” he said. “Now with the new facilities, the cows and calves are safe inside during a blizzard.”
As a long-time member of Practical Farmers of Iowa, he is planning to host an event with his neighbors this year which will include showing how his new building works for him and his cattle.
There is also interest in how he and his neighbor work together. Justin grazes his cattle on his neighbor’s cover crops, leaving valuable manure behind. It is a good arrangement for both, he said.
Rahn is active in exploring new practices.
“There are a lot of new things to try. I’m looking at things that will make us more sustainable in the future,” he said.