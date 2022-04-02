Beef leader gets more involved in industry groups

Justin Rahn thoughtfully considers how money is spent both on his own farm and in his role as Illinois representative on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board.

The 36-year-old and his wife Ellen raise cattle and row crops with her family in Carroll County in northwest Illinois and hold leadership roles in agricultural organizations.

“Both Ellen and I push each other to be active in ag leadership,” he said.

Along with their crop and cattle farm, Ellen is active in the Illinois Corn Association, sells Channel Seed and works for Birds Eye Foods in bean and carrot production, while Justin’s focus is on the Illinois Beef Association. He also sells and custom plants cover crops.

Having served on the Illinois Beef Checkoff board for six years, as his term expires, his goal is to move to the policy side of the Illinois Beef Producers Association this year.

“He is a great young beef leader,” said Josh St. Peters, IBA executive vice-president.

He’s not only a director with IBA but is chair of the checkoff, so he is on the IBA executive board and represents Illinois on the national level for checkoff.

“My motto is if I’m on a board for an association, I’m not just going to sit there, but join a committee and work my way up the ladder,” Rahn said. “I’ll always support the industry I’m in.”

Both Justin and Ellen are also active in Carroll County Farm Bureau Young Leaders, and among other honors, won the 2018 Illinois Farm Bureau’s Young Leaders Excellence in Ag Award.