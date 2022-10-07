Beef producers gather feed-saving ideas with prices high

BAYLIS, Ill. — Managing rising input costs is a big battle for beef producers this year.

Recognizing that feed, fuel and land are all more expensive right now, Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension beef specialist, offered producers attending the Orr Beef Research Center Field Day in September tips to control costs for cow-calf operations.

Meteer recommends matching the genetics of your cattle to your environment. In Illinois there is adequate food supply for cattle, so producers here may not need the same cow as in dry areas in Colorado, he said.

“Talk to your seedstock supplier and know your genetics,” he said.

Extending the grazing season by rotational grazing and feeding cover crops or crop residue can also save money on both feed and fuel.

“I’ve tried bale grazing with moderate success,” Meteer said.

Mud and frozen net wrap can be a problem, but the cattle do spread their own manure, he said.

Well-managed soil fertility can improve forage stands as well, he said.

There are several ways to avoid feed waste, he said. This includes finding the right feeder design. Waste is as high as 14% with cradle bale feeders. Trailer feeding wastes about 11%, ring feeders about 6%, and cone feeding comes in with the least waste at 3.5%, he said.

Monitoring and controlling the time cattle have access to feed can also pay off in savings, he said.

Money can be saved with selective feedstuffs, including corn stalks, byproducts, bakery waste or sweet corn silage, he said. But if using such feeds, he recommends taking it to a nutritionist to adjust your total ration. It’s also important to check on minerals, he said.

At the same event, Josh McCann, a feedlot nutritionist at the University of Illinois, offered the idea of limit feeding as another tool for cow-calf or feedlot operations. It takes careful management and works best for a limited time of 10 to 14 days to get the compensatory growth after feed restriction.

You give them what they need, not what they want,

McCann said. It might mean feeding a cow 10 pounds less a day and still meeting her nutritional requirements.

McCann highlighted the “good, bad and ugly” consequences of limit feeding. On the plus side, in the feedlot, bunks will be easier to manage, cost of gain more efficient and growth performance more predictable.

Cow-calf operators will have cheaper diet costs, will need less pasture and will have less sorting and feed waste.

The downside for cow-calf producers is that it requires high-quality feed, which is usually more expensive. First-cut hay won’t do. The producer will need to know the nutrients and get feed tested.

Also consider extra equipment costs for grinding and mixing feed. Labor inputs are higher, he said. It’s not for everyone,

“It takes more than 100 cows to do this, or in that ballpark,” he said, in order to justify equipment costs.

In a University of Illinois pilot project in 2020, using limited feed saved $30 per steer. In the research, feed was only limited 10 days, he said. As predicted, the goal of compensatory growth after limiting feed for a short period was observed in the study. The short-term restricted intake was followed by efficient gain, McCann said.