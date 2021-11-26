Beef sees no threat in ‘meatless meats’

So-called “meatless meat” is a rapidly growing segment of the food market, but American beef producers welcome the competition.

Plant-based protein products grew 27% in 2020, representing a total value of $7 billion. But looking at the beef market puts that in perspective.

“That’s still less than 1% of the total beef market,” said Danielle Beck, executive director of government affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

It may fit the adage that a rising tide lifts all boats.

“I think that there is plenty of opportunity for all protein products out there,” Beck said. “There is growing global food demand and a rise in middle- class populations. That will correlate with increased demand for high-quality proteins. We can compete with any other protein product out there, whether chicken, pork or plant-based.”

Acceptability of plant-based meat appears to be relatively strong. Maggie Cornelius, now a USDA Economic Research Service economist, discovered while doing research for a master’s thesis at the University of Illinois that an estimated 25-30% of consumers indicated they would replace plant-based products for actual meats if they were priced competitively.

She emphasizes that the study was done a year and a half ago, so it may not represent current attitudes in the rapidly changing environment. Also, plant-based products are still more expensive than meat.

Consumers have varying reasons for a willingness to substitute plant-based material for meat.