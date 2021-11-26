Beef sees no threat in ‘meatless meats’

So-called “meatless meat” is a rapidly growing segment of the food market, but American beef producers welcome the competition.
Plant-based protein products grew 27% in 2020, representing a total value of $7 billion. But looking at the beef market puts that in perspective.
“That’s still less than 1% of the total beef market,” said Danielle Beck, executive director of government affairs with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
It may fit the adage that a rising tide lifts all boats.
“I think that there is plenty of opportunity for all protein products out there,” Beck said. “There is growing global food demand and a rise in middle- class populations. That will correlate with increased demand for high-quality proteins. We can compete with any other protein product out there, whether chicken, pork or plant-based.”
Acceptability of plant-based meat appears to be relatively strong. Maggie Cornelius, now a USDA Economic Research Service economist, discovered while doing research for a master’s thesis at the University of Illinois that an estimated 25-30% of consumers indicated they would replace plant-based products for actual meats if they were priced competitively.
She emphasizes that the study was done a year and a half ago, so it may not represent current attitudes in the rapidly changing environment. Also, plant-based products are still more expensive than meat.
Consumers have varying reasons for a willingness to substitute plant-based material for meat.
“There is the environmental impact,” she said. “Also, there are health concerns. These products market themselves as healthier than animal meat. But that is not a claim that has been verified. But that doesn’t matter if consumers perceive it to be healthier.”
The beef association certainly disagrees with that perception. According to results of a study the group conducted, fewer than half of consumers surveyed understood that products labeled as plant-based were vegan or vegetarian, which is not necessarily the case.
“What is even more concerning to me is that there is more confusion around health attributes of the product,” Beck said. “The leading protein isolate burger has 350 milligrams of sodium per 4 ounces compared to 75 milligrams in ground beef. That’s 367% more sodium.”
A recent study provides livestock proponents with more ammunition. Companies marketing plant-based burgers often claim that the protein content is comparable to their animal-based counterparts, but not all proteins measurements are equivalent. That’s because the human body digests the amino acids in plant-based foods differently than those in meat.
The study — conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois and Colorado State University — examines the digestibility of protein quality in beef and pork versus the Impossible and Beyond Meat burgers. The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, concluded that animal proteins have greater DIAAS (digestible indispensable amino acid) scores.
“We have previously observed that animal proteins have greater DIAAS values than plant-based proteins and that is also what we observed in this experiment,” co-author Hans H. Stein said in the report.
The livestock industry may be more concerned with labeling than direct competition. Specifically, producers object to the use of the word “meat” in plant-based products. The federal Food and Drug Administration has ruled that such a label should include the word “imitation,” but critics say the agency isn’t doing its job.
“Right now FDA is failing to enforce the law as it stands,” Beck said. “It is critically important that consumers have the right to expect that food product labels are not misleading in any way. On the plant-based side of things there is a lack of any meaningful enforcement action. What we are looking to do is ensure our producers are able to compete on a fair playing field. We have great consumer data that indicates there is considerable confusion surrounding the way imitation products are labeled and marketed.”
On the positive side, there may be enough demand for everyone.
“During the pandemic, Americans have spent more money in the grocery store and more time cooking,” Beck said. “More than 40% of consumers are now buying more meat than before the pandemic. The future is bright for U.S. beef and U.S. cattle producers.”