Beef speakers aim to ease regulatory fears

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — National and state lobbyists told Illinois beef producers at their summer conference to be “cautious,” not scared of the new administration in the White House.

Farmers are being listened to on some issues, Ethan Lane, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association vice president of government affairs, told producers. The first 100 days of President Joe Biden’s administration were better than expected.

“It’s not as scary as it might seem. There are some dealmakers,” Lane said of the new legislators.

“Under the Obama administration, we had no access. They were not interested in talking to rural America. Now I get a call from the White House once a week,” Lane said.

Biden and his team feel a mandate to heal the country. They are aware they don’t have a united party, he said.

Lane said producers shouldn’t be scared, but still be “extremely cautious.”

For many of the 150 people gathered for the Illinois Beef Association’s Summer Conference and annual meeting June 8-9

in East Peoria, Illinois, it was their first large in-person post-pandemic commodity event. The conference included discussion of state and national industry issues, networking, elections, awards and tours of a nearby farm and ag facilities.

Leveraging power

On environmental issues, it is important to move cattle into the “solutions bucket,” Lane said. This requires educating lawmakers and making sure producers get credit for what they do for the environment, he said.