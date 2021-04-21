Best dairy calf housing depends on location, management

Just as home design differs for people across the United States, ideal housing for dairy calves has different characteristics regionally.

In California, the wooden hutch which houses three calves on elevated slatted floors is the most common choice. In New York, Jersey calves are housed on Hi-Land Farms in a specialized barn with good ventilation. The youngest calves are warmed by heat lamps, and tarps are also used to keep the little ones warm in January in New England.

Jan Gawthrop’s calf housing system for Midwest farms protects calves in a building. They can touch each other, but disease control is managed with an all-in, all-out system, said the veterinarian who focuses on calf management and disease prevention.

All types of housing have benefits and challenges, dairy experts said during a panel discussion at the 25th annual Dairy Calf and Heifer Association conference in Appleton, Wisconsin, which was held both in-person and online April 8.

The popular wooden calf hutches in California use a small footprint to house many calves. The disadvantage is the calves are elevated, and cold air on foggy, damp nights comes from below, said Jon Robison, a dairy consultant and professor emeritus at California State University-Fresno. Calves shouldn’t be elevated for their first three or four weeks, he said.

A newer option gaining some traction in California is a poly dome with mesh wire where the calves are standing on sand, rice hulls or almond residue on the ground. The plastic is easy to clean, said Robison of JDR Livestock Management Services.